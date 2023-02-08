Disrupting The Wellness Industry: How Anna Diamantakos Resets Women's Bodies Through Her Signature Health Methods
The successful medical aesthetician brings holistic solutions to a whole new level with her expertise in wellness, body sculpting and postoperative care.
I was the definition of a ‘high-functioning’ individual without the proper fuel.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Diamantakos, the founder of Liquid Sculpt, is a true example of pursuing your passion, making it a reality, and touching thousands of lives using her hands. A postoperative expert and body sculpting specialist, Diamantakos creates her unique ways of biohacking her health and her client's through specific methods. Diamantakos team has helped thousands of women achieve their dream bodies in NYC and the Tri-state area. The purpose and mission is to give women the proper knowledge, techniques and methods to help achieve their wellness and body goals from the inside out. As a medical aesthetician, she values continuous education and improvement of her skills to deliver only the best service to her clients.
— Anna Diamantakos
A year ago, Diamantakos realized that she had strayed from her peak and potential. The medical aesthetician had neglected her gut health, leading to undesirable results. While training for exterior appearance, she was still depleting energy without replenishment. “I was the definition of a ‘high-functioning’ individual without the proper fuel,” she revealed. Her expert knowledge and training, she made it her mission to help her clients do the same from the inside out. With her company's motto of "Leaving you a bit better than we found you," Diamantakos has disrupted the health and wellness industry on the east coast catching the attention of celebrity clients and high-profile VIPs from across the country. To reset her mind, body, and soul, Diamantakos began regular lymphatic and cryotherapy treatments, at-home red light therapy, and took supplementing vitamins such as magnesium and vitamin D and probiotics daily. She also practiced gratitude and guided meditation to achieve physical, mental, and emotional healing. In this interview, she shares how her passion has impacted her clients using the perfected biohacking techniques she developed. “Everything we do is natural and holistic; we reset your body from the inside out," explains Diamantakos.
Liana Zavo: Thank you for having us! Can you tell us more about your successful methods of how you are biohacking your health?
Anna Diamantakos: It's my pleasure! I believe that gut health is as essential as any aspect of our body, and our main focus is to help cleanse it from the inside out. The lymphatic system acts like a deep trash can in our bodies, so it carries a lot of toxins that can affect other body systems if we don't take good care of it. Through extensive research, courses, and constant training, we have perfected our techniques and modalities to help our clients expel these toxins and help them feel better using our hands. So, whether they've had plastic surgery or not, this is a proven way of biohacking your health and wellness from the inside out. At Liquid Sculpt, we don't use any equipment because I believe that no technology can replace the power of the hands. To reset my mind, body, and soul, I began regular lymphatic and cryotherapy treatments, at-home red light therapy, and took supplementing vitamins such as magnesium and vitamin D and probiotics daily. I also practice gratitude and guided meditation to achieve physical, mental, and emotional healing.
LZ: Super! How did you discover this passion, and when did it all start?
AD: I have been fascinated by the beauty industry since I was young. I used to be a makeup artist, but it felt like something was missing. After I had my son, I realized that I wanted to do something for myself, something that inspires me to wake up and be happy to go to work. And then, I discovered body sculpting and instantly fell in love with it. So, at age 35, I started with a small beauty boutique and pursued my passion. Then people began to notice my business, especially when plastic surgery boomed post-Covid. One client came to me for lymphatic treatment and body sculpting after she had plastic surgery by Dr. Neinstein. Right after her treatment, she told him how wonderful she felt. Word got out, and we've received more referrals from plastic surgeons. It's incredible to see how much my company has grown since then. I don't do makeup anymore, and I solely focus on performing body treatments and managing all the post-op care we do in partnership with renowned plastic surgeons. I find joy in helping others, knowing we've helped them mentally and physically.
LZ: What lessons did you learn from starting your groundbreaking business and what can others learn from your journey?
AD: It might sound cliché, but it's never too late to follow your dream. If you stay in your dharma and are passionate about improving yourself consistently, you will not fail. Things may not happen immediately, but if you're dedicated, committed, and truly love what you do, you'll soon achieve your goals. I'm a living example of that, and I constantly remind others that anything is possible if you don't give up.
LZ: Such words of wisdom. What are your dreams and aspirations?
AD: I dream of taking my business to a new level and gaining recognition nationwide and even worldwide. I want every person to know that anyone can benefit from our services, not just post-op clients. What we can promise after every session is to make our clients feel better from the inside out. There's no injection and no downtime; that's another beauty of what we do. Our services are backed by science and extensive research, so it's safe for any client who comes in to have our treatments. We aim to assist and guide individuals to better themselves and help them get to where they want to be. "If you put your heart and love into your business, people will feel it; they'll always come to you."
Diamantakos' success speaks volumes of dedication, hard work, and creative thinking as she fulfills her passion. She became her own wellness advocate and makes health her number one priority. Through commitment, consistency and strong dedication, a community of health conscious women practice Diamantakos healthy habits and methods on a regular basis.
Heather Peterson
ZavoMedia PR Group
hello@zavomediapr.com