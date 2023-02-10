Talented 11 Year Old NJ Girl 'In a Minute' Lands The Sweetest Chocolate Gig Ever
Recruiting for Good created the sweetest bi-lingual chocolate girl gig. Seriously the toughest job...taste the best and review the best chocolate made products in USA. #locoforchoco #recruitingforgood #sweetgirlgig www.LocoforChoco.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and funds Loco for Choco sweet girl gig; teaching skills, success habits, and positive values.
It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good congratulates talented 11 year old NJ girl 'In A Minute;' who landed the sweetest chocolate gig 'Loco for Choco.'
'In a Minute,' worked last year on Mom and Me Lunch gig; she created her own sweet way to do restaurants reviews with TikTok.
This year, 'In a Minute,' will choose different chocolate made products to taste and do reviews using TikTok; and write in both English and Spanish.
Girls on the sweet creative writing gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls are mentored and earn Beauty, Dining, and Shopping Gift Cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “I hire only the most talented creative girls for The Sweetest Gigs!”
