THE TYPHON AFFAIR: A Mac Sisco Novel by Lou Earle Releases 31 Mar 23
THE TYPHON AFFAIR is book two of The Mac Sisco Trilogy, a cabalistic spy thriller series published by PHiR Publishing
The Typhon Affair is a level up from your average spy thriller--both it and its prequel, Apogee, are smart and compelling global thrillers that do not let up.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lou Earle and PHiR Publishing present THE TYPHON AFFAIR, book two of The Mac Sisco Trilogy, a cabalistic thriller series. The Typhon Affair continues with the exploits of NSA agent Mac Sisco. Book one, Apogee, was released on 31 October 2022. Lou is currently writing The Maslow Conspiracy, book three.
— John Casey, author of The Devolution Trilogy
SYNOPSIS: NSA Director Admiral James Clausen wakes to an urgent call. His worst nightmare has become reality, that the Typhon cabal is still operational. Intelligence agent Mac Sisco and Team Apogee are again called upon to save an unwitting world from global domination, and the final countdown has already begun. With a cryptic text from a questionable source as their only lead, Sisco and Apogee embark on a desperate, global mission to bring down an evil empire intent on nothing less than subjugation of the entire planet.
"Riveting, particularly terrifying because of its current-day context. A fast-paced, high-octane thriller that fans of this genre will adore."
- Jennifer Hummer, The US Review of Books
"Tense, smart, fast-moving action thriller…. Woven skillfully into the twisty plot are questions about courage, ethics, integrity, loyalty, duty, and patriotism, adding relevance and substance to the narrative. A striking, fast-paced tale loaded with interesting characters, crisp dialogue, bullets, and bloodshed."
- The Prairies Book Review
"Looking for a new novel to keep you gripped through a few cold days? Apogee is the first of a trilogy written by Lou Earle. It's thrilling and thought provoking, combining current events, world-wide conspiracies, and a touch of local culture. Get your blanket and curl up with this one!"
- Stephanie Silver, President, Vine Collective
Lou Earle is a writer, entrepreneur, and business executive with roots in corporate America. His first novel, Apogee: A Mac Sisco Novel, was released in 2022. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and served four years in the United States Navy as a member of the Naval Security Group during the Vietnam War. He spent his final two years of service at the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, Maryland. Lou was the founding Chairman of Badgerdog Literary Publishing Company, a not-for-profit that published the literary digest American Short Fiction and provided outreach writing courses through Youth Voices in Ink for disenfranchised children in central Texas. He is also the owner, CEO, and publisher of Austin Fit Magazine, a health and fitness magazine. Married with three children and three grandchildren, Lou and his wife Lynne live on a ranch in Wimberley, Texas with a menagerie of furry friends including two horses, one mammoth donkey, two miniature bulls, five dogs and five chickens.
