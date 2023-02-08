Dan Crenshaw Challenged: Jameson Ellis Announces Candidacy for 2024 Republican Primary

Jameson Ellis, a seventh-generation Texan and political outsider, is once again throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 Texas Republican Primary.

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After shaking up the Texas Republican primaries in 2022, Jameson is challenging incumbent Dan Crenshaw in Texas’ Second Congressional District.As he enters the race, Jameson promises to bring a rebellious spirit and stand up for Texans who feel disenfranchised by their current representation, party, and government. He’s determined to expose corruption and bring the fight back to Washington on behalf of constituents in Texas’ Second Congressional District. Jameson Ellis is coming, ready to be a force for liberty in D.C.“Gone are the days of electing the same traditional, inauthentic polished politicians with impressive resumes and Harvard degrees,” said Jameson. “They don’t fight for us common people because they’re too disconnected to truly represent us. And it is my humble opinion that my current Congressman, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, has unfortunately become part of the problem . Rep. Crenshaw has repeatedly demonstrated that his loyalty lies not with the constituents of TX-2, but rather with globalist interests, Ukrainian oligarchs, and corporate donors.”Jameson Ellis is not a conventional candidate, but despite his limited resources and short campaign window (3 mos), during the 2022 Texas primaries, he managed to earn 17% of the primary votes from the much better-funded incumbent, Rep. Dan Crenshaw – proving that Texans are fed up with status-quo politics.“For too long, we’ve stood by and watched those elected to represent us, the people, cower and bow to the demands of unelected bureaucrats and special interests,” said Jameson. “We are sick and tired of deep state politicians hijacking our parties, platforms, and states and expecting us to ‘own nothing and be happy.’ Liberty belongs to the people, and it’s time we reclaim what’s rightfully ours.”Jameson is a Constitution Coach and actively participates in numerous community activities and initiatives . He is a small business owner and a proven fighter for Constitutional Conservatism.For more information about Jameson Ellis and his campaign for the 2024 Republican Primary, please visit his website at jamesonellis.com

Jameson Ellis Announces his Candidacy: "It's time to reclaim what's ours."