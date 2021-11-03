America First Candidate Jameson Ellis Seeks to Unseat Rep. Dan Crenshaw in TX-2

Rio Grande Reality: Jameson Ellis visited the Southern border in September 2021 to witness firsthand what is really going on. Jameson Ellis named the America First candidate by Greater Houston Trump campaign leaders, Grant Kiley and Kayla Hensley of KAG Strategies.

Jameson, who now lives in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District due to redistricting, is making a move for Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s seat.

We're losing our country because of Republicans, not Democrats. I expect Democrats to act and vote like Democrats, but we have a problem when Republicans like Dan Crenshaw act and vote like Democrats.” — Jameson Ellis

After gaining massive momentum in TX-8, grassroots conservative Jameson Ellis now finds himself residing in a new district after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved congressional redistricting maps Being a 5th generation Texan, Jameson believes that in order to best serve the people of Texas, he should live in the district in which he lives."I didn't switch districts. The districts switched me," Jameson says.The redistricting maps were drawn to keep Texas red, but Jameson has a different perspective."They're trying to protect the RINOs. Out of the 36 congressional districts here in Texas, only 13 of those districts have true conservative representation."Jameson also believes TX-2 incumbent, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, is part of the problem."I honor and respect Dan Crenshaw's service to our country. But I have personally felt so disenfranchised by the Republican party after they gave us John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012. President Trump wasn't the swamp's choice, but they couldn't stop the Trump train in 2016. So what did they do? They stole the election, and now we have Biden destroying our country. Republicans like Dan Crenshaw had a choice to make on January 6, and they let us down by choosing to vote against President Trump and certify a fraudulent election."Jameson continued, "When you look at Crenshaw's voting record, his support of Red Flag laws, and the fact he didn't support President Trump, he doesn't represent my Texas values or the values of Congressional District 2."Jameson helps run a pro-police nonprofit called Bridge The Blue. He and his wife of 13 years, Donna, also started a charity of their own called One Nation Project where they aim to unite people through missions and education to preserve our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.According to his campaign website , Jameson believes celebrity politicians have failed the American people. His campaign slogan is, "Restore Liberty, Refund the Police, and Make America AMERICA Again."

