CREATE DESTRUCTION by RYAN KOVACS, Gripping Novel-In-Verse Releases 31 March (PHiR Publishing)

Create Destruction Cover

RYAN A. KOVACS, Author

CREATE DESTRUCTION: Phase I is the 2022 winner of the Literary Titan Book Award and an Indies Today Award Finalist.

Provocative, fast-paced, unrelenting horror. This story kept me on the edge of my seat.”
— Lois Taubman
SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With CREATE DESTRUCTION: Phase I, Ryan A. Kovacs (author of THE N.M.E.) brings us yet another thrilling tale in his unique novel-in-verse writing style. Create Destruction is the 2022 winner of the Literary Titan Book Award and an Indies Today Award Finalist.

SYNOPSIS: Doctor Larson is a maniacal genius bent on harnessing the parapsychic powers of Thomas, a 12-year-old boy. Using a "thought terminating process," Larson employs trigger words that catalyze Thomas' abilities so he can use them for his own evil purposes. But as those powers grow, Thomas finds himself slowly stripped of choice and all self-control while treading a path of total annihilation. Will Larson succeed, or will he be forced to watch as the boy is fully consumed by his own conflagration?

Create Destruction's story will continue with DESTROY CREATION: Phase II, to be published by PHiR Publishing later in 2023.

ORDER CREATE DESTRUCTION HERE

"Ryan is an extremely creative author... His in-depth writing style will fascinate you beyond anything you’ve ever read."
– Debbie Maier-Pavicic Editor-in-chief at The Word Nerd

"The author’s ability to physically transport the reader with his novel-by-verse method is truly incredible. This story stays with you."
– Lonna Rich, Half Baked Book Club Podcast

"Beautifully told, chilling, poignant, and hauntingly dark... Kovacs's post WWII landscape is bolstered by vivid, detailed descriptions and poignant free verse... The fast-paced narrative zips along with crisp prose and vivid SF elements, culminating in a devastating, shocking ending. Thomas's story will linger in readers' minds long after they turn the last page."
– The Prairies Book Review

“The writing style is utterly unique and intriguing. Poetic, vibrant, and succinct. The author conveys both the temporary and the eternal in a few lines... Immaterial ideas are infused into concrete events, reverberating increased meaning with every layer.”
– Literary Titan

RYAN KOVACS is a Rochester, NY native who loves to travel, meet new people and have profound conversations. His writing stems from his experiences and the many different personalities he's met throughout the years. Poetry is what moves him, and his true talent lies in storytelling. His first published book is titled I Considered You, which he followed up with The N.M.E., both novels in verse. Ryan served in the United States Army and continues to serve in the Air National Guard. He is a family man who surrounds himself with like-minded people and has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable topics. Give him a beer, and he'll provide the storytelling.

Ryan A. Kovacs
PHiR Publishing
editor@phirpublishing.com
