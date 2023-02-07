Cyberize It, LLC has been Awarded a SaaS Government Contract with BuyBoard® for Online Notarization Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC, a leading software provider for Remote Online Notarization, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a government contract with BuyBoard®, a purchasing cooperative for national government agencies and K-12 public schools.
Cyberize It, LLC was selected for its exceptional quality and innovative solutions, which will provide BuyBoard's customers with the best possible value and service. The contract will allow BuyBoard® members to take advantage of Cyberize It, LLC's extensive experience and expertise in the virtual notarization sector and will provide them with easy access to Cyberize It, LLC Notaries on Demand Services.
"We are honored to have been selected by BuyBoard® and to have the opportunity to serve local governments and public schools across the country," said Amy Seitz, CEO. "This contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are committed to delivering the best possible service and products to all of the members of the BuyBoard® Cooperative Purchasing Program."
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 34 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified Ohio Women Owned Business and a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®.
To learn more, go to www.cyberizeit.com.
Other