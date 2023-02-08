CYDEF secures second patent, related to unique ‘Stack View’

About

CYDEF has revolutionized cybersecurity by developing a “threat hunting first” approach to detection and response. Our solution uses a systematic process, along with machine learning, to generate a list of allowable, acceptable behaviors. This is done through application and process behavioral analytics. Any process that has not been previously added to the allow list gets investigated by our threat hunters and is either added to the list or deemed malicious. Since ours is a managed service, our customers only hear from us when action is required, which means we have near-zero false positives. The result is a managed detection and response solution that is simple, transparent, affordable, and scalable – it gets more efficient with every device we protect. CYDEF is proudly Canadian. We’re dedicated providing clarity into cyber health because everyone should feel safe to do business online. For more information, visit https://cydef.ca/.

