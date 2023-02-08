Mobile Edge Helps Protect Tech-Inspired Gifts This Valentine's Day
Feature-Rich Protective Bags and Totes for Women with Mobile Lifestyles
Gifting some ‘peace of mind’ by helping loved ones better protect and organize their electronics is a great way to say, ‘I care.’”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech-inspired gifts are tops on most Valentine’s Day gift lists these days, while flowers and chocolates are considered cliché. Mobile Edge makes it easy for consumers to give loved ones top-notch gifts to protect and organize their valuable tech. Fashion-inspired cases and totes for women are especially hot this year.
“Everyone relies on mobile tech to stay connected with family, friends, school, and their work,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Gifting some ‘peace of mind’ by helping loved ones better protect and organize their electronics is a great way to say, ‘I care.’”
Sporting a MicroFiber exterior complimented by leather trim, the Geneva MicroFiber Bag offers both sophistication and style. Plus, its travel-hard exterior is built to stand up to rigorous daily use. Its SafetyCell™ protective computer compartment fits laptops with screens up to 17.3 inches, with plenty of room to spare for power cords, files, and other accessories. The Geneva even features detachable cosmetics clutch.
Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is used by commuters as a purse, travel bag, briefcase, or even a diaper bag. The exterior consists of lightweight yet durable cotton canvas with contrasting vegan leather accents and trim. The tote features a classic shape with dual top handles for easy carrying. Its main compartment closes via a top zipper, while the interior features separate, padded pockets for a laptop and tablet. There’s also internal workstation storage for pens, smartphones, and other accessories. Exterior pockets provide storage for phones, quick-access items, and water bottles.
The ScanFast Herringbone Element Briefcase is meticulously crafted. Its classic style features stylish black Koskin trim, contrast stitching, and polished nickel fittings. Designed for laptops up to 16 inches, ScanFast™ allows travelers to leave their laptops in the case through airport security. In addition to the main compartment, two zippered sections store files and travel accessories. An exterior pocket, convenient trolley strap, and detachable padded shoulder strap complete this perfect travel companion.
In addition to these recommendations, Mobile Edge produces dozens of other options designed for the needs of commuters, students, business or home office executives, frequent flyers, and stay-at-home moms.
Stay Connected with Mobile Power
Travelers also need to keep their tech charged whether they’re on the grid or off. The CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger makes the perfect travel companion for doing just that. Lightweight, compact, and airplane-friendly, this mobile power pack can charge up to four devices at once. That includes packing enough power to charge a laptop. Highlights include a standard AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features. It comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
Buy With Confidence
Mobile Edge is helping consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with special promotions ranging from 20% off site-wide to flash sales for discounts of 30%. All Mobile Edge bags, totes, briefcases, and backpacks are backed by a 100% Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
