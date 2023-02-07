Fully Portable, Totally Powerful 24000mAh Laptop Charger From CORE Gaming Is An All-In-One Power Station
Mobile Power is as Important to Gamers as Candy is to Valentine’s Gift Giving
Power is the breath of life for gamers, especially when they’re away from their home base and gaming off-grid...”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the grid or off, power is king for gamers—and mobility is the icing on the proverbial “power” cake. For anyone looking for an awesome gift for that special gaming “someone” this Valentine’s Day, CORE Gaming has just the thing. The new, 24000 mAh capacity power brick packs a seriously huge charge in its lightweight, compact, airplane-friendly design.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Power is the breath of life for gamers, especially when they’re away from their home base and gaming off-grid,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “The massive capacity of the 24,000 means gamers won’t have to be on the hunt for the nearest outlet. Instead, they can just game and have fun with their friends and family.”
With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can recharge practically anything, anytime. That includes charging up to four devices simultaneously. Plus, its standard AC outlet means gamers don’t need to use special adapters to connect their laptops. They can simply use their regular chargers.
At 24,000 mAh (88WH), that’s more than enough power to double a laptop's battery life. It’s also more than enough juice to keep a phone at 100% for a week on the go.
For anyone concerned all that power might be just too much, no worries. Smart Chip technology detects the charging needs of attached devices and automatically regulates the flow of power. This also charges batteries optimally, which helps preserve long-term maximum capacity. In addition, cutting-edge circuitry ensures devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures.
Made for travel, this power pack’s flat-and-wide design makes it an easy fit for carry-on bags and backpacks. It also comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable. Universal compatibility means it can charge virtually any USB device, from smartphones and tablets to laptops to other USB devices.
CORE Gaming is helping consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with special promotions ranging from 20% off site-wide to flash sales for discounts of 30%. Plus, all CORE Gaming products are backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
