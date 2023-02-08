CapTech Launches VISTAR

Augmented Reality App Helps Utilities Energize Operations

This SaaS product offering is a great example of expanding the ways we can help clients improve experiences for their customers and employees.” — CapTech CEO Andy Sofish

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech today announced the launch of VISTAR, a SaaS-based product that helps utilities workers collaborate onsite with customers and get real-time feedback with easy-to-understand visualizations.

VISTAR, a patent-pending technology, is available for companies to license. VISTAR uses the power of Augmented Reality (AR) to engage customers, cut costs, and help organizations stay on track. Its onsite visualization helps to minimize expensive construction rework – providing precise measurements,

location, aesthetics, safety considerations, and other critical details before any construction begins.

“We are excited about the launch of VISTAR as a powerful tool to transform customer engagement,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “This SaaS product offering is a great example of expanding the ways we can help clients improve experiences for their customers and employees.”

With the ongoing transformation of the utilities industry, taking advantage of emerging technologies will be critical to accelerating change. AR can make a real impact by improving consumer engagement and workforce productivity, which can help improve grid resiliency, increase renewable energy, and build customer trust.

###

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting their hands dirty as they design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.