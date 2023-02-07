GreenPoint Ag Kicks Off 2023 Southern Agronomy Summit
DECATUR, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GREENPOINT AG KICKS OFF
2023 SOUTHERN AGRONOMY SUMMIT
GreenPoint Ag, a leading agriculture retailer and technology provider, today opened the 2023 Southern Agronomy Summit in Mobile, Alabama. Following the success of the inaugural event in 2022, the GreenPoint Ag Southern Agronomy Summit convenes leading agriculture industry experts and professionals in the field of agronomy sciences, agricultural technology services, and industry-based market intelligence.
The Summit assembles more than 500 attendees from each of the ten states covering the GreenPoint service region. The three-day event will deliver the latest in agricultural intelligence, new product introduction, and evolving trends across major crops including cotton, corn, rice, soybean, and more, along with adjuvants, range and pasture, and professional products in field management. Additional sessions will highlight cutting-edge precision agriculture technology-based products and services aimed at improving sales, yields, and soil monitoring. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are also provided for industry-specific topics.
“In our commitment to fulfilling the GreenPoint Mission of helping our retailers and growers succeed in an ever-changing world, our team has again constructed a targeted program designed to prepare our customers and partners for the season ahead and for seasons to come,” said GreenPoint Ag Vice President of Business Innovation, Agronomy, and Ag Technology Amy Winstead.
Capitalizing on the success of the 2022 Southern Agronomy Summit, GreenPoint Ag President and CEO Jeff Blair added, “The GreenPoint team takes earnestly the obligation we have to our stakeholders to share the latest agriculture intelligence and trends. We’re honored to help our farmers, growers, and retailers with the support they’ve come to rely on from GreenPoint as they continue to navigate an unprecedented period in agriculture.”
ABOUT GREENPOINT AG
GreenPoint Ag Holdings, LLC, formed in 2020, is a joint venture of Tennessee Farmers Cooperative (TFC), Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC), WinField® United, Tipton Farmers Cooperative, Farmers, Inc., and Tri-County Farmers Association. GreenPoint Ag services member cooperatives, farms, and rural business owners with crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and seed treatment, professional products, field scouting, custom application, and a comprehensive array of agronomy and agronomic technology services. Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, GreenPoint Ag operates 108 retail and wholesale locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, generating more than $1.9B in annual sales.
