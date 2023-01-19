GreenPoint Ag Recognized as Top Performer in Employee Engagement
DECATUR, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenPoint Ag, a leading agriculture retailer and technology provider, was recognized by DecisionWise as a 2022 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award winner. Based on the results of employee engagement surveys conducted in 2022, GreenPoint ranked in the top 10% of organizations employing 1,000 – 4,999 employees for achievement of outstanding levels of employee engagement.
The annual survey assesses employee engagement metrics in key areas including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), compensation and benefits, job satisfaction, and culture. GreenPoint Ag surpassed the DecisionWise Global Engagement Index Benchmark by 10 points.
“At GreenPoint, we work for our customers, employees, communities, and investors, in that order,” said GreenPoint Ag President and CEO Jeff Blair. “It’s incredibly satisfying to recognize our employees for their engagement and commitment to the GreenPoint Mission of helping our growers succeed in an ever-changing world.”
ABOUT GREENPOINT AG
GreenPoint Ag Holdings, LLC, formed in 2020, is a joint venture of Tennessee Farmers Cooperative (TFC), Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC), WinField® United, Tipton Farmers Cooperative, Farmers, Inc., and Tri-County Farmers Association. GreenPoint Ag services member cooperatives, farms, and rural business owners with crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and seed treatment, professional products, field scouting, custom application, and a comprehensive array of agronomy and agronomic technology services. Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, GreenPoint Ag operates 108 retail and wholesale locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, generating more than $1B in annual sales.
