SemiCab Inc. announces inauguration of its Transportation Revolution United (TRU) Consortium during Manifest Vegas 2023
Forward-thinking transportation leaders have come together to find new ways of addressing the challenges the transportation industry faces daily.
We all agree that the transportation industry needs to change radically to garner better results. I’m eager to see what this crew of innovators from across the globe come up with by working together.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, announced during Manifest Vegas 2023, the inauguration of the Transportation Revolution United (TRU) Consortium. Assembled by SemiCab, TRU is a collective of forward-thinking transportation leaders dedicated to changing the status quo. As strategic doers and thinkers from different vertical industries, members of TRU will roll up their sleeves in interactive sessions to address the all-too-common challenges we face daily while exploring new ways of collaborating together. As The Global Community for Logistics and Supply Chain Tech, Manifest Vegas 2023, proved the best time and place for announcing this exciting news.
— Ajesh Kapoor, Co-Founder of SemiCab
From port congestion to skyrocketing fuel costs, and a slew of other unprecedented scenarios, disruptions continue to cause volatility in the transportation sector. And while many have tried to address these issues in the past, the transportation industry continues to be fraught with inefficiencies. But that’s all about to change with TRU.
Over 20 global brands have joined, representing over $10B of annual freight spend servicing large retailers including Amazon, Tractor Supply, Walmart, and others. As more leaders in the space join, the entire transportation sector will benefit from innovation spearheaded by leaders who live and breathe the transportation industry and understand it to its core, like the attendees of Manifest Vegas 2023. SemiCab is thrilled with what TRU promises to deliver and invites you along for the ride.
“We all agree that the transportation industry needs to change radically to garner better results. I’m eager to see what this crew of innovators from across the globe come up with by working together,” said SemiCab CEO and founder, Ajesh Kapoor.
If you’re dedicated to seeing real change in the transportation industry, then join TRU. Together, we can bring about the change we’ve all been looking for. Message bryan.nella@semicab.com or mark.sink@semicab.com for more details.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
Mark Sink
SemiCab
+1 404 593 5762
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other