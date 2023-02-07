Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Responds to Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

LIFE Staff Unloading Blankets for Families

Emergency Aid for Earthquake in Syria

Kid Affected by Earthquake Receiving Blanket from LIFE Volunteer

LIFE Volunteer Checking on Patient

LIFE Responds To The Thousands That Were Left Devastated By The 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Turkey And Syria

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit Turkey and Syria. As of this morning, more than 5,100 people have been killed and thousands more injured across the two countries. Residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed, devastating many families during an exceptionally harsh winter season. The people of Syria, who have already been living in a war-torn country for over a decade, are suffering exponentially due to the lack of governmental resources and support. Meanwhile, Turkey is experiencing the highest death toll from an earthquake since 1999.

LIFE is on the ground, working to distribute emergency aid in Idlib, Azaz, Jandaris and Sarmada, including the distribution of food, bottled water and heavy winter blankets to families that have lost their homes. Additionally, LIFE is providing hot meals, hygiene kits and medicines to hospitals in northern Syria, including Al-Amal hospital, Haram hospital, Central hospital in Salqin and Al-Rahma hospital.

The people of Turkey and Syria are in desperate need of help NOW. Show your generous support by making a donation to help those in dire need. To donate go here.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

