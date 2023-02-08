The Squires Group Wins ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best of Staffing Client & Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for 5 years in a row, consistently earning high satisfaction scores from their clients and employees.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for five consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 70% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

* The Squires Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 94.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 46%.

* The Squires Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.8% of their placed talent, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 45%.

“Our quest to be the BEST...... of Staffing started in 1995, the year that I founded this company. Winning the Diamond Awards shows that we love to serve our clients and consultants as we stay true to our vision of becoming a trusted advisor to them,” says Nancy Squires, Founder, and CEO of TSGi. “Our continued focus on treating our clients, consultants, and employees with professionalism, kindness, and respect is one of the biggest reasons that we won this Diamond Award. As the saying goes – Diamonds are forever (and a girl’s best friend!),” adds Nancy.

“We’ve also received the Best of Staffing Award for our internal employees for three years running. This recognition is also very important to us,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi. “Our team of recruiters, account managers, and operations staff are the foundation of The Squires Group. Many of them have served our clients, consultants, and each other for over a decade. We are proud of our culture where every employee is focused on building great teams for our clients, finding challenging projects for our field consultants, and enriching careers for our perm placement candidates,” adds Eric Galasso.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires. With its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland, TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi is a professional services firm that provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.