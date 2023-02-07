YHSGR University Is Proud To Sponsor The 2023 San Gabriel Valley MEGAMIX EXPO

The event showcases innovative businesses in the San Gabriel valley

At Your Home Sold Guaranteed, we strongly believe in supporting and investing in the community”
— Lori Hintz
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and YHSGR University, the leading real estate education company in California, is proud to announce that they sponsored the 2023 San Gabriel Valley MEGAMIX EXPO, a premier business exhibition in San Gabriel Valley. The event occurred at Hilton in Los Angeles on February 2nd and featured businesses from diverse industries.

The event is one of the most sought-after networking events that entrepreneurs look forward to each year and featured a variety of workshops for people looking to start a business from scratch. It also had booths with professionals from top companies to discuss their products and services with visitors.

Speaking on occasion, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker, Lori Hintz, said, "We are excited to be a sponsor of this event that supports small businesses across the country. When the economy is struggling, we believe it is important to support events that bring together leading professionals from across the industry to create new opportunities. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed, we strongly believe in supporting and investing in the community.”

The agency also set up its booth with its agents present to educate people about the home buying and home selling systems they have in place. Hundreds of local home owners and local business leaders came to their booth to interact with the team and learn about the company's innovative approach to real estate, including YHSGR University. The initiative is a complete ecosystem that takes a beginner to learn the knowledge and skills needed to become a top sales professional.

YHSGR University Pre-Licensing School Program Coordinator, Dr. Sophie Tong, added, “The event was a great opportunity for us to connect with ambitious people looking to get more financial freedom and kick-start their career in real estate. We also interacted with business owners to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry. We strongly believe in empowering businesses through relationship building and collaborations."

The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty system covers everything from cutting-edge lead generation technology to pro-business growth systems, and exclusive listing marketing.

In addition to the sponsorship of the 2023 San Gabriel Valley MEGAMIX EXPO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and YHSGR University has a history of supporting the local community and is involved in various initiatives throughout the year that help improve life for the community. “We’re committed to serve our local communities to be the best place to work, the best place to play, and the best place to live,” said Sean Church, YHGSR Business Development Manager.

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

To learn more about YHSGR University, please visit www.YourHomeSoldUniversity.com

Come with our top YHSGR agents to San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo!

