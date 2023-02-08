The James Collective Named Agency of Record for Food52
The James Collective brings a wealth of experience and creativity with a proven track record of success in the food and beverage space. We’re excited to partner together to expand the Food52 community”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James Collective, one of the leading boutique food, beverage, and travel-focused public relations agencies in the US, is excited to announce a new client partnership with Food52, the innovative food and home company that leads at the intersection of content, commerce and community. The James Collective will lead integrated public relations, thought leadership, gatekeeper and earned influencer partnerships, and communications strategy for Food52 while supporting its family of companies, including Dansk and Schoolhouse.
“The James Collective brings a wealth of experience and creativity with a proven track record of success in the food and beverage space. We’re excited to partner together to expand the Food52 community and bring the joy of cooking and entertaining to more homes,” said Joy Peabody, chief growth officer for Food52.
“We’ve been fans of Food52 for years, and have always admired their thoughtful approach to both the food and home space as well as how they’ve challenged the traditional media and retail models,” explains Alison Seibert, founder of The James Collective. “This partnership is a natural fit--as they continue to grow as one of the leaders in the content meets commerce space, we’re excited to bring them our integrated approach to marketing communications and strategy-led PR, not to mention how well they fit with the rest of our highly regarded food and beverage portfolio.”
In addition to Food52, The James Collective (TJC) has added new and legacy brands to its portfolio as it heads into 2023, with the addition of Luxmi Estates, the third-generation Indian organic and biodynamic tea company, and Sweet Deliverance, the celebrity-backed, chef-owned granola start up. These brands complement TJC’s curated portfolio of sought-after brands in the legacy and direct-to-consumer CPG food, beverage and travel space.
About The James Collective
The James Collective is a modern, integrated public relations and marketing communications agency for CPG food, beverage, wellness and travel brands that seek to grow their businesses by strategically using the right channels to reach the right audiences and telling their stories well. From our bases in New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area’s wine country, our team acts as external extensions to our clients’ internal teams, applying a modern and personalized approach to communications that merges public relations, gatekeeper marketing, strategic partnerships, experience and content development, and strategic marketing consulting to ensure the right results. The James Collective was named in the “PR Net Top 100” list of the best innovative agencies in 2022. For more information, please visit thejamescollective.com or find us on Instagram @thejamescollective.
About Food52
Food52 is a brand that brings people together through food, home and entertaining. An innovator who has challenged the model of traditional media and retail companies since the beginning, Food52 leads at the intersection of content, commerce and community. With a monthly reach of more than 30 million, the company connects an engaged audience and global experts who collectively gather through recipes, entertaining inspiration, and home ideas. Amongst its curated shop of thoughtfully chosen home goods and kitchen tools representing hundreds of makers is Five Two, Food52’s own line of award-winning products developed exclusively with the Food52 community. Food52.com
