LUXMI ESTATES ANNOUNCES U.S. RETAIL LAUNCH OF PREMIUM ESTATE-GROWN TEAS, INCLUDING FIRST-EVER FUNCTIONAL TEA BLENDS
Luxmi's organic tea will be available for US consumers to buy online through LuxmiEstates.com, Amazon, Food52, and select specialty food retailers nationwide.
Over the years, Luxmi has cultivated a reputation of exceptional quality through our commitment to sourcing, careful blending, and freedom of spirit that can be tasted in every cup of Luxmi tea”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , December 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxmi Estates, the premium Indian tea producer since 1912, announces today the launch of its retail line of estate-grown, organic teas in the United States, including its first-ever range of functional wellness tea blends. With roots dating back more than a century, today Luxmi owns and operates more than twenty-five exceptional tea estates spanning more than 50,000 acres across India and Africa, where they grow and blend a wide variety of premium organic tea. Luxmi tea will be available for purchase in the US beginning in December 2022 on their website luxmiestates.com, on Amazon.com, food52.com, and select specialty food retailers nationwide.
— Rudra Chatterjee, CEO
The launch of the US product range includes will include blends from estates in each of the tea-growing regions of Assam, Rwanda, and Darjeeling, including teas sourced from one of the world’s most lauded estates, Makaibari. Luxmi’s US launch also welcomes an entirely new range of holistic functional teas, including blends such as Tumeric Time-Out, A Tale of Two Estates, Holy Tea, and Valerian Dream. These special tea blends are sourced across the three regions and are carefully crafted to deliver wellness benefits such as improved sleep, relaxation, digestion, and immunity to the drinker.
“Over the years, Luxmi has cultivated a reputation of exceptional quality through our commitment to sourcing, careful blending, and freedom of spirit that can be tasted in every cup of Luxmi tea,” said Rudra Chatterjee, CEO, and grandson of Luxmi’s founder. “We’re thrilled to introduce our teas and our new wellness tea blends to the US market and invite a new range of consumers to experience just how exquisite a great cup of tea, grown well and thoughtfully crafted, can be.”
In addition to sharing the company’s own rich history and legacy with a new audience, Luxmi ultimately aims to bring greater access and awareness of India’s rich tea legacy through a non-imperial lens to US consumers–as one of the first and only Indian tea companies to exist today without ever having been owned by the British Raj, Luxmi is uniquely poised to share and educate on that history.
About Luxmi
Founded in 1912 by PC Chatterjee, activist and entrepreneur, Luxmi is one of the first and only tea companies to exist today without ever having been owned by components of the British Raj. Since its inception, the company has grown to global renown for its carefully sourced and blended teas, its twenty-five owned estates spread across the top tea-growing regions in India, Darjeeling, and Assam, as well as exceptional terroir in Rwanda. The crown jewel in the Luxmi Estates portfolio, Makaibari, is widely regarded for producing some of the most singular and rare tea in the world and the oldest estate to follow biodynamic farming practices. Additionally, Luxmi's estates are 100% certified organic, ensuring the quality and flavor of its tea are preserved from generation to generation and cement its legacy as India’s premier tea company.
