PS Homeboys presents MAD4MOD Weekend with multiple events taking place February 17-18, 2023 in Palm Springs, CA

PS HomeBoys design showroom in Palm Springs was recently voted Best Retailer in Coachella Valley.

PS HomeBoy’s MAD4MOD Weekend will feature a variety of collaborations with celebrities, authors, and artists, at their retail showroom in Palm Springs, CA.

Book signing event, will feature Master of the Midcentury: The Architecture of William F. Cody which is abundantly illustrated and detailed to highlight his iconic work.

MAD4MOD Weekend will highlight a special guest appearance from local celebrities and power couple Deven Green and Ned Douglas who are the epitome of Mid-century Modern + the Palm Springs lifestyle.