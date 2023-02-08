PS Homeboys presents MAD4MOD Weekend with multiple events taking place February 17-18, 2023 in Palm Springs, CA
PS HomeBoy’s MAD4MOD Weekend will feature a variety of collaborations with celebrities, authors, and artists, at their retail showroom in Palm Springs, CA.
Book signing event, will feature Master of the Midcentury: The Architecture of William F. Cody which is abundantly illustrated and detailed to highlight his iconic work.
MAD4MOD Weekend will highlight a special guest appearance from local celebrities and power couple Deven Green and Ned Douglas who are the epitome of Mid-century Modern + the Palm Springs lifestyle.
PS Homeboy’s MAD4MOD Weekend will feature a variety of collaborations with celebrities, authors, and artists, at their retail showroom in Palm Springs, CA.
Known throughout Southern California for its outrageously bold and colorful mid-century modern designs, the PS HomeBoys showroom is where buyers and design enthusiasts can create custom upholstery, source beautiful lighting, find exquisite wallcovering and discover new artists with breathtaking original art.
Recently celebrating their one-year anniversary, their team developed MAD4MOD Weekend in order to create a series of events in conjunction with Modernism Week’s opening weekend to honor their love of a Mid-Century Modern and living the Palm Springs lifestyle.
PS HomeBoys MAD4MOD kick-off event will be held on Friday, February 17th, 2023 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with a special meet & greet book signing event with author Catherine Cody, daughter of the famous Midcentury Architect, William F. Cody. Cody's book, Master of the Midcentury: The Architecture of William F. Cody is abundantly illustrated and detailed showcasing his iconic work, and is one of the first books to focus on the beauty of Midcentury Architecture in Palm Springs. Cody's work and legacy are attributed as one of the reasons Palm Springs is the leading destination for mid-century architecture and design in the United States.
PS HomeBoys co-owners Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman shared, “We couldn’t be more excited about our MAD4MOD Weekend event schedule that we designed to bring a bit of excitement to our desert community. Collaborating with author Catherine Cody, daughter of Architect William F. Cody, and featuring local celebrities Deven Green & Ned Douglas as well as collaborating with Creative Artists Rob Welborn & Parker Heath is just some of the fun we have planned for our customers' enjoyment."
MAD4MOD Weekend will also debut PS HomeBoys new ICONS COLLECTION. This exclusive launch event will celebrate PS HomeBoys new ICONS Wallpaper Collection, featuring Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. Designed and sold exclusively through PS Homeboys, this custom collection will debut as a small capsule with more designs to follow in Spring 2023.
PS HomeBoys co-owner Jeremy Taylor shared, "Our ICONS COLLECTION is stunning and we can't wait for our MAD4MOD debut as these designs are exclusive to our brand and will help further set us apart from other retailers." Jeremy added that their design showroom offers hundreds of wallpaper and wallcovering designs that are available in a variety of sizes, colors, textures, and patterns, all with a wide range of price points. PS HomeBoys also offers wallcovering installation services for both the end consumer/local homeowners as well as fellow interior designers, stagers, and vacation developers in the area.
Day two of PS HomeBoys MAD4MOD Weekend includes a Pop-up shop event on Saturday, Feb 18th from 4:00-7:00 pm in order to offer a series of special guest appearances. The headliner of the day will include local celebrities and power couple Deven Green and Ned Douglas who are the epitome of Mid-Century Modern + live the quintessential Palm Springs lifestyle.
Saturday’s Feb 18th MAD4MOD Pop-up shop event will also include featured collaborations with two artists, Rob Welborn, a well-known Mid-Century Modern architect, and artist who will host a special talk about creating Mid-Century Modern Art. Saturday's afternoon event will also feature Creative Artist & the founder of PAR KER made, Parker Heath, who will be hosting a live painting exhibition as well as selling some of his best-selling PAR KER made home + living collections.
PS HomeBoys co-owner Niels Kosman, shares, “As a resource for Palm Springs and our nearby communities, we are grateful that we are also becoming a destination for buyers throughout Southern California. Artfully blending an eclectic mix of modern furniture, home décor, wallcovering, and original art, with one-of-a-kind collectibles, our one-stop-shop approach for all things chic means that our showroom offers a wide variety of product categories with a curation look all its own. Recently celebrating our first anniversary since opening our iconic pink doors, we have continued to grow and our success has helped us to expand our design services, real estate, and staging businesses into the lifestyle brand we are today.”
PS HomeBoys | Who We Are:
PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond our Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.
PS HomeBoys showroom offers 1000’s of items from every category imaginable. With new inventory that grows each and every month and a friendly staff that will help you to find everything you need to design a perfect living space.
Offering cash & carry and delivery options for in-stock and made-to-order furnishings, PS HomeBoys also offers full remodeling, design and installation services, real estate, and staging throughout the desert communities and beyond. Visit their showroom today to make your space a reflection of YOU!
PS HomeBoys
108 South Indian Canyon Palm Springs, CA, CA 92262
ph: (760) 318-7388 | e: Info@pshomeboys.com
www.pshomeboys.com
SERENA MARTIN
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other