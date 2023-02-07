CEO Devin Johnson of Tech Company Kennected Weighs in On the Future of AI and The Evolution of Business in 2023
With the ever-competitive landscape of AI exploding, businesses have to learn to embrace the new technology.
The onset of new AI technology like ChatGPT and Bard, is an evolutionary marker of how all entrepreneurs should integrate new software and conduct their business in a progressive manner”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech giant Kennected is educating businesses on how to reframe their strategies in 2023. With the emergence of new AI (artificial intelligence) technologies like ChatGPT and Bard, businesses have the opportunity to rethink the landscape of how they manage the flow of content.
— Devin Johnson
Devin Johnson, the CEO of Kennected is educating up-and-coming entrepreneurs on the state of business growth. “The landscape of building a thriving business is changing at an exponential rate”, states Johnson, “The onset of new AI technology like ChatGPT and Bard, is an evolutionary marker of how all entrepreneurs should integrate new software and conduct their business in a progressive manner”.
Starting a new business or launching a new entrepreneurial venture can be an exciting and challenging experience. With so many businesses and entrepreneurs entering the market every day, it can be difficult to make your voice heard and get noticed. “We are seeing an influx of entrepreneurs flooding the marketplace, so it is immensely important to quantify your time appropriately-this is where AI steps in. AI has the ability to alleviate mundane tasks that are time suckers”, adds Johnson.
Johnson advises clients to embrace the evolution of new technologies and stay one step ahead of the competition. New AI technologies are important in business because they offer a range of benefits that can help organizations to become more
efficient, effective, and competitive.
These benefits include:
1. Automation of repetitive tasks: AI technologies can automate repetitive tasks, freeing up employees to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.
2. Improved decision-making: AI technologies can analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns and insights that would be difficult for humans to spot, enabling organizations to make more informed decisions.
3. Increased efficiency: AI technologies can help organizations to streamline processes and workflows, reducing the time and resources required to complete tasks.
4. Better customer experiences: AI technologies can be used to personalize customer experiences and improve customer service, helping organizations to build stronger relationships with their customers.
5. Competitive advantage: Organizations that adopt AI technologies can gain a competitive advantage over their peers, enabling them to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market.
Overall, new AI technologies have the potential to transform the way businesses operate and can bring significant benefits in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, and competitiveness. Johnson emphasizes learning the tools, mastering their purpose and innovate the way your business operates.
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9518
email us here