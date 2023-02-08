Ask Us Beauty Magazine Launches First Double Cover With Sherri Shepherd
Ask Us Beauty Magazine launches their first quarterly issue of 2023 with a flip sides, double cover, featuring Sherri Shepherd
I continue to be inspired by the individuals we feature and how we can all learn from each other.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Us Beauty magazine, a trusted source of information on all things beauty and wellness with a mission of defining beauty on our own terms, launches their first quarterly issue of 2023 with their flip sides, double-cover magazine, featuring Sherri Shepherd. The fearless, fabulous, and always funny superstar graces the front and back of this dynamic and powerful issue filled with stories that will help you level up in every area of your life.
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick says that the common thread of this first 2023 edition is a message on the power of perseverance, showing up and dreaming big for yourself. “I continue to be inspired by the individuals we feature and how we can all learn from each other. I interviewed the extraordinarily talented Sherri Shepherd, who is a woman who has never given up on herself. There’s no denying her talent, but she’s worked hard and it shows. Her new nationally syndicated hit daytime talk show, Sherri, was just picked up for two more years. That’s not luck. Sherri set her dreams big and put the work in to reach great success. Emmick also mentions her interview with vocalist Pia Toscano who is featured inside the new issue. “I’ve been a fan of American idol for years and still remember when Pia was eliminated. There was no denying her talent and yet here’s a woman who has had to fight to find her place. She’s never stopped believing in her dreams, and her years of hard work has led to beautiful opportunities, such as sharing the stage with Andrea Bocelli and releasing her debut album. These are the types of empowering stories we love to share and celebrate.”
“This issue and our plans for 2023 are all about leveling up,” shares Managing Editor Amy Breuer. In addition to our amazing team members from 2022, we are excited to bring some new faces, one of those being Carrie Ann Inaba. Carrie Ann, most recognized as an Emmy-nominated television host and as a judge on the Emmy-award winning series Dancing With The Stars, graced the cover of our Growth Mindset Summer 2022 issue, and to have her believe in our mission and join our team is the ultimate compliment. We’ve also added to our team retired collegiate artistic gymnast and former member of the USA National Team Nia Dennis, along with Beauty Contributor Jessica Fenyin, a seasoned beauty industry professional who has worked with countless retailers to train, educate, and coach beauty professionals. This is truly an all-star team.
Breuer also mentions the incredible partnerships that have helped this female and independently owned magazine level up. “We are incredibly thankful for the brands that have chosen us, and, in turn, we are committed to providing them the visibility they deserve. We have some exciting opportunities planned for the coming year and look forward to finding even more of those uniquely special brands that support our mission.”
From goal setting, journaling, to unleashing your superpower and, of course, beauty, the digital and print publication is full of premium content. From articles by contributing media expert Laurie Yannon Wing sharing products that can help you hit the reset button to contributing team member and 8-time Emmy-winning makeup artist Elena George’s top product picks that can elevate your beauty, this “coffee table” magazine is a feel-good must have.
Ask Us Beauty is a quarterly magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories through our pages. Whether it's through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, our mission is to change the narrative, allowing each one of us to define beauty on our own terms. Why? Because we believe beauty is not limited to our outside appearance. It is within us. It is in our professional lives and our personal passions. It’s in our health and wellness and our relationships with our families, friends, and loved ones.
