Soli Solutions Announces New Integration Platform with Procision, Inc.
CEO Leslie Highlights Value of Retail Transactions Firm
Our arrangement with Procision will extend the Soli platform to allow organizations to dynamically grant auditable offsets, individually or in batches, on behalf of their customers.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, announces that it has achieved integration with transaction company Procision Inc.
— Bill Leslie, CEO, Soli Solutions
Procision ® is a platform that allows retailers and loyalty marketers to create programs and campaigns for retail purchases and loyalty redemptions, across all different currencies and payment types. As a platform that supports loyalty programs, it can be used to redeem points or grant points as a reward for a purchase, and it does the accounting for either type of transaction.
“Our arrangement with Procision will extend the Soli platform to allow organizations to dynamically grant auditable offsets, individually or in batches, on behalf of their customers,” stated Soli CEO Bill Leslie.
“Soli Solutions' patented platform helps consumers fight climate change with everyday purchases,” continued Leslie. “Consumers have been demanding that they be more involved in what brands do, and have a voice in what goes on; Procision will help Soli Solutions expand this opportunity.”
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
About Procision Inc.
Procision, a B2B platform at the intersection of retail, loyalty and ESG, blends all payment types - fiat, loyalty points, digital currencies, and branded tokens - for retail transactions and ESG rewards.
