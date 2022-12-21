The Boston Globe Highlights Soli Solutions Founder
97-Year-Old Entrepreneur Robert MacArthur Acts on Climate Change
Referring to MacArthur, “He’s a visionary. He had this idea back in 2014, and now we’re getting traction. He really has a ton of good ideas, and that’s what keeps him young.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Globe recently interviewed Soli Solutions Founder and Chairman Robert MacArthur about his vision to combat climate change, and his unique companies that help do so.
— Bill Leslie, CEO, Soli Solutions
“MacArthur, a nature lover and longtime Boston University faculty member, wanted to do his part to mitigate climate change,” begins the Globe article. “But he also felt he could go far beyond his own carbon footprint and make a significant impact on climate tech. So in 2020, MacArthur founded Soli Solutions, a company that designs, pitches, and rolls out “fractionalized carbon offsets” — campaigns that reduce the carbon footprint at big companies to create brand loyalty among eco-friendly consumers. The goal is to engage consumers of big brands, while helping those brands reduce their carbon footprint and improve corporate social responsibility.”
“The consumers want to get involved,” MacArthur said. “The thing that brands and e-commerce have been slow to recognize is that they could really help themselves with Generation Z and Millennials by adopting a loyalty plan that addresses climate remediation.”
Among other topics, the Globe article covers Soli’s working arrangement with AT&T. “Soli landed its first major partnership in November of last year with AT&T, the telecommunications company. Soli worked with AT&T to roll out a localized carbon offsets campaign in Austin, Texas. When customers purchased a 5G device at select retail stores in the area, AT&T offered to offset the carbon footprint of the device and its network use by investing in eco-friendly projects that remove carbon from the air.”
Regarding AT&T and other brand relationships, CEO Bill Leslie, says "more and more consumers are paying attention to big companies that are going green.”
Referring to MacArthur, “He’s a visionary,” Leslie continues. “He had this idea back in 2014, and now we’re getting traction... And hopefully that will continue to accelerate. He really has a ton of good ideas, and that’s what keeps him young.”
Soli® activates corporate sustainability at the individual consumer level through targeted marketing solutions to increase brand engagement that drive loyalty and growth. Now companies can engage consumers in the discussion that is important to them, namely fighting climate change. Not only can consumers take meaningful climate action with everyday purchases, they can also own the fractional offsets from their interactions with brands.
Climate change is a key decision driver for consumers. They want to make a difference, but they’re unsure of how to proceed. Soli provides a unique patented way to help them, and businesses, work together for their benefit and the benefit of the Planet.
About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli Solutions improves a company’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
