CUSTOM COMPUTER SPECIALISTS NAMES GREGORY GALDI CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PROMOTES JAY WHITCHURCH TO CEO
Large technology solution provider names new CEO, while transitioning current CEO to Chairman of the Board.
I was drawn to Custom’s visionary and talented team. This organization truly is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing technology landscape.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”), a leading provider of technology solutions and services, announced today that Custom’s founder Gregory Galdi will transition to Chairman of the Board, while Jay Whitchurch, Custom’s President will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer.
Greg founded Custom in 1979 and has grown the company from a small storefront in Riverhead, NY to over 400 employees, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY. Throughout its tenure, Custom has provided technology support and solutions to over three million end users and today has a geographical footprint throughout the Northeast.
“Over 40 years ago, I founded Custom with the belief that technology could make things better. Fast forward to 2023 and not only was it a true statement, it was also an understatement. I never imagined that technology would become so pervasive and I never imagined that Custom would grow to over 400 employees,” said Greg Galdi. “As the business continues to grow, it is only natural that we evolve to accommodate that growth. I am excited to pass the baton of CEO to our current President Jay Whitchurch, as I take on a more focused, strategic role.”
“I am very excited to be leading the Custom team,” said Jay Whitchurch. “I was drawn to Custom’s visionary and talented team. This organization truly is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing technology landscape. As we see the lasting effects brought on by the pandemic, it’s clear that Custom will be an innovator and market leader. I look forward to working closely with our clients to define the technology solutions of the future and ensuring clients have the right solutions in place at the right time. I’m confident that by continuing Custom’s long track record of providing exceptional service, Custom and our clients are in for a great journey ahead.”
Previously as President of Scantron, Jay transformed Scantron into a digital leader in assessment and tech services. Prior to joining Scantron, Jay founded, grew, and sold Campus2Careers, an education technology company that disrupted the way that employers connect with Higher Ed and K-12 students to develop the next generation workforce. He also served as the Senior Vice President of K-12 Assessment at Pearson, launching new digital solutions to grow the business and drive improved outcomes for K-12 students and stakeholders. Before embarking on his work in education technology, Jay had an extensive career in Management Consulting providing consulting services to Healthcare, Education, Government, and Financial Services organizations seeking growth and change.
Mr. Whitchurch received an MBA in Strategy/Management from The University of Texas at Austin as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting also from The University of Texas at Austin.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Hauppauge New York, with locations in Rhode Island, and New Jersey, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them the trusted partner of school districts, healthcare organizations and state and local government agencies who are looking for solutions to address cyber security, network infrastructure, data storage and other critical technology needs.
