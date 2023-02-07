Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,688 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Christopher “C.J.” Maier and Rafael “Ralph” Martinez to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

 

Christopher “C.J.” Maier

Maier, of Orlando, is the Director of Development for NextEra Energy. He was previously appointed to the Florida Public Service Nominating Council and previously served as President of the Alumni Board of Directors of Rollins College. Maier earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College. 

 

Rafael “Ralph” Martinez

Martinez, of Orlando, is a Managing Partner of McEwan, Martinez, Dukes & Hall, P.A. He has served on a number of boards and commissions including the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Metropolitan YMCA for Central Florida, and Orlando Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.