Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Christopher “C.J.” Maier and Rafael “Ralph” Martinez to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Christopher “C.J.” Maier

Maier, of Orlando, is the Director of Development for NextEra Energy. He was previously appointed to the Florida Public Service Nominating Council and previously served as President of the Alumni Board of Directors of Rollins College. Maier earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College.

Rafael “Ralph” Martinez

Martinez, of Orlando, is a Managing Partner of McEwan, Martinez, Dukes & Hall, P.A. He has served on a number of boards and commissions including the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Metropolitan YMCA for Central Florida, and Orlando Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors. Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###