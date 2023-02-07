Congressman Neal Dunn Addresses 10th Annual Air Force Contracting Summit
Congressman Dunn Speaks to 700 Defense Officials & Defense Contractors
You are our innovation advantage with cutting edge tech, including AI, hypersonic technologies, cyber, and quantum computing.”SANDESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gathered in Northwest Florida at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, more than 700 delegates and representatives of the U.S. military, small businesses, and national defense contractors heard a 'rally cry' from a leading Congressman this morning at the 2023 Air Force Contracting Summit.
— Congressman Neal Dunn
Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-2) told the audience of defense specialists and contractors that with rising tension and risks, especially from China, the nation needs the engagement of contractors and experts 'working in concert' with uniformed military. Congressman Dunn, who serves on the House China Select Committee, told the Summit: "Throughout our history, the Department of Defense has relied on a wide range of contractors to support military operations. An effective use of contractors can augment military capabilities and ensure our troops receive what they need, when they need it."
And in a rally cry to the contractors and specialists in the audience eager to pitch for new contracts, Congressman Dunn said: "You are our innovation advantage with cutting edge tech, including AI, hypersonic technologies, cyber, and quantum computing ... My experience in Congress has taught me, if you can get the state and local partners, such as the people at this Summit, the tools to understand and strengthen supply chains in their regions - and then get out of their way - they become better partners for providing for our national security."
The Summit, continuing today and through 12Noon Wednesday, is providing the latest news on contracting opportunities for the multi-billion-dollar Tyndall AFB reconstruction program from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and presentations on the business opportunities provided by Air Force Commands, including updates from the Munitions Directorate, Eglin AFB; Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland AFB; Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC); and the Air Combat Command. Additional Air Force bases represented at the Summit include Hurlburt Field, Barksdale AFB, Edwards AFB, and Minot AFB.
Prime defense contractor presentations are being provided by Lockheed Martin, Schneider Electric, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Unanet. The prime contractors are at the Summit identifying small businesses to become subcontractors to fulfill their increasing load of defense contracts.
The Air Force Contracting Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a public service organization. Additional Defense Contracting Summits being organized by the Defense Leadership Forum in 2023 include the Southwest Defense Contracting Summit, Navy Contracting Summit, Pacific Defense Contracting Summit, and the European Defense & Energy Security Summit.
