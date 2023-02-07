Voters Guide SAFE Credit Union to Help Boost Trade Careers

SAFE Credit Union awarded the Construction Industry Education Foundation (CIEF) in Sacramento a $5,000 grant to sponsor a school's participation in its Design Build Competition.

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union awarded the Construction Industry Education Foundation (CIEF) a $5,000 grant to sponsor a school's participation in its Design Build Competition.

The grant was awarded through the credit union's Community Sustainability Grant Program, which provides funds to Sacramento region nonprofits with programs that support education, healthcare, and veterans. To engage the community and our members in our corporate giving initiatives, SAFE invited the community in December to determine the two grant recipients offering education programs that address inequities. Voters chose CIEF to receive one of the $5,000 grants.

"We're extremely grateful for SAFE Credit Union to have the foresight to support programs like ours to ensure a stronger economy in the future," says Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange CEO Tim Murphy.

CIEF is affiliated with the Sacramento Builders Exchange and offers in-person programs, scholarships and mentorships to high school students and young adults to provide hands-on experiences that introduce them to careers in the trades. CIEF introduces students to potential careers and provide new employees for the building industry.

"The industry is in desperate need of more workers," says CIEF Grant Writer Jeff DiScala. "It's really important that the industry step up to fill that void and that is what we do with our programs."

One of those programs is the Design Build Competition, in which students learn to design and build 96-square-foot structures. It culminates in a two-day event where teams construct their buildings and are judged by industry professionals. SAFE's grant will fund a school's participation in the program.

The grant to CIEF was one of eight totaling $95,000 awarded to nonprofits from SAFE in 2022.

"CIEF does amazing work in opening career doors for young people and filling a critical need in our region," says SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Amanda Merz. "I particularly like that they provide hands-on experiences at our schools. It makes all the difference for a young person to actually use a drill, draw building plans, and even build an entire structure to gain confidence and dream of a brighter future."

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. Putting members first has seen SAFE grow into a leading financial institution in Northern California with $4.5 billion in assets and about 247,000 members. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org

Media Contact

Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318, carole.ferguson@safecu.org

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union