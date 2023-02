10 th Annual American Bullion Scholarship Essay Submission Opens

American Bullion 2023 Scholarship American Bullion, Inc. Gold for retirement

American Bullion is proud to announce the beginning of acceptance of essay submissions for the 10th Annual Essay Scholarship Program!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once again, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the full-time, college undergraduateselected, as American Bullion ’s 2023 Essay Scholarship Award Winner. Over 1000 submissionswere received and considered last year. This year’s contest applicants are asked to write anessay, no less than five hundred words and no more than one thousand words, answeringthe question, “Why is it beneficial to own gold and silver during times of inflation and economicturmoil?” Participating students are invited to offer from a wide range of viewpoints, each withits own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to continue the tradition of enticingstudent writers to research and learn about the great importance and financial reward for savingsthat include physical precious metals. Our essay scholarship winners are selected by a vote ofAmerican Bullion Executives, but the essay, its coverage, and its application to the topic arethe exclusive criteria for selection.Last year, American Bullion celebrated thirteen years in business and is very happy with thesuccess and excitement that the Essay Scholarship Award Program has generated. We have nodoubt that our winners and participants are headed for a lifetime of success, with theireducation, as well as their long-term financial well-being. With all that’s happened recently, theworld has become an even more difficult terrain to maneuver. Immediate and future finances area major concern and we are happy to assist those willing to apply themselves and participatebecause even those who don’t win our contest will be better equipped to meet the financial worldwe’re preparing to enter. The 2022 American Bullion Scholarship award winner was AnthonyPascual. Anthony wrote a terrific essay, answering last year’s question, “Why do world centralbanks trust gold?”Before getting started, it’s a good idea for anyone considering participation in this year’s contestto review the contest rules and deadlines, as well as submissions by Anthony and other previousEssay Contest winners, on the American Bullion website. Please be advised, thisscholarship essay contest is not open to high school or college graduate students. We are lookingforward to another competitive and constructive contest this year. For up-to-date information onthe scholarship program and other American Bullion announcements, please follow AmericanBullion on Facebook and Twitter.