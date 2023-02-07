10 th Annual American Bullion Scholarship Essay Submission Opens
American Bullion is proud to announce the beginning of acceptance of essay submissions for the 10th Annual Essay Scholarship Program!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the full-time, college undergraduate
selected, as American Bullion’s 2023 Essay Scholarship Award Winner. Over 1000 submissions
were received and considered last year. This year’s contest applicants are asked to write an
essay, no less than five hundred words and no more than one thousand words, answering
the question, “Why is it beneficial to own gold and silver during times of inflation and economic
turmoil?” Participating students are invited to offer from a wide range of viewpoints, each with
its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to continue the tradition of enticing
student writers to research and learn about the great importance and financial reward for savings
that include physical precious metals. Our essay scholarship winners are selected by a vote of
American Bullion Executives, but the essay, its coverage, and its application to the topic are
the exclusive criteria for selection.
Last year, American Bullion celebrated thirteen years in business and is very happy with the
success and excitement that the Essay Scholarship Award Program has generated. We have no
doubt that our winners and participants are headed for a lifetime of success, with their
education, as well as their long-term financial well-being. With all that’s happened recently, the
world has become an even more difficult terrain to maneuver. Immediate and future finances are
a major concern and we are happy to assist those willing to apply themselves and participate
because even those who don’t win our contest will be better equipped to meet the financial world
we’re preparing to enter. The 2022 American Bullion Scholarship award winner was Anthony
Pascual. Anthony wrote a terrific essay, answering last year’s question, “Why do world central
banks trust gold?”
Before getting started, it’s a good idea for anyone considering participation in this year’s contest
to review the contest rules and deadlines, as well as submissions by Anthony and other previous
Essay Contest winners, on the American Bullion website. Please be advised, this
scholarship essay contest is not open to high school or college graduate students. We are looking
forward to another competitive and constructive contest this year. For up-to-date information on
the scholarship program and other American Bullion announcements, please follow American
Bullion on Facebook and Twitter.
