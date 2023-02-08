SelectHub Awards the Best-in-Class CMMS Software for 2023 Based on Analyst Evaluations and User Reviews

The Awards for CMMS are based on merit, factoring in user reviews, information gathered from previous projects using SelectHub's technology selection platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a software selection and research firm, announced its “Best Of” Awards in the CMMS software category for 2023. The awards are a part of the organization's unique industry awards program and are based on in-depth research by SelectHub’s software experts, who want to recognize the top options available.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, said, “SelectHub’s ‘Best Of’ awards recognize the top CMMS software in 2023. We intend to give end users a true and accurate perspective on where to find excellence in the areas that are most important to their particular needs using our updated 400+ point analysis.”

The SelectHub Awards for CMMS are based solely on merit, factoring in user reviews, information gathered from previous selection projects using SelectHub's renowned technology selection management platform and evaluations from their internal analyst team.

The company evaluated 406 vendors across 19 categories. The top awards are given for SelectHub’s Research Analysts’ Picks, User Favorites and best-in-class winners for specific functionalities including Asset Tracking, Inventory Management, Preventive & Predictive Maintenance, Project & People Tracking, Vendor Management, Dashboard & Reporting, Mobile Capabilities, Platform Features, and Integrations & Extensibility.

“As part of our process, we declared winners using our proprietary analyst ratings which are based on an in-depth techno-functional analysis of 400+ data points applicable to CMMS solutions. These KPIs come directly from criteria utilized by real-world users working within our technology selection management platform. The major trends in the CMMS market influence how users are looking at their preventive maintenance strategies, measuring asset performance and leveraging emerging technologies like AI and IoT to improve inventory management and workplace safety,” said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Research at SelectHub.

In the Overall Best Products in the Analysts’ Pick bracket, Fiix, UpKeep, ServiceChannel, Maintenance Connection, Fracttal, Limble, eMaint, ManagerPlus, FTMaintenance and FMX rounded out the top 10.

The User Favorite category had several winners, including UpKeep, Maintenance Connection, FMX, Limble, MaxPanda, Asset Essentials by Brightly, MPulse, Asset Panda, Axxerion, EZOfficeInventory, Maintenance Care, MobilityWork, Brightly TheWorxHub, FreshService, QWare, Megamation DirectLine, ManWinWin, FullBay, FlightDocs, MVP Plant, BlueFolder, Tikkit, RFGen, MaintainX, Leading2Lean, eWorkOrders, and Fracttal.

UpKeep received the most awards across CMMS categories, including Asset Tracking, Maintenance Request Management, Mobile CMMS, Project and People Tracking, Purchase Order Management, Work Order Management, Availability and Scalability, and Vendor Information.

eMaint stood out next in 16 categories including Asset Tracking, Dashboard and Reporting, Inventory Management, Preventive and Predictive Maintenance, Professional Services and Maintenance, and Vendor Information.

FTMaintenance, Hippo CMMS, EZOfficeInventory, ManagerPlus, Fracttal, ServiceChannel, FMX, Fiix, Limble, MaxPanda, CHAMPS, MPulse, Maintenance Connection, MicroMain, AssetPanda, ManWinWin, and Asset Essentials by Brightly bagged awards across several categories.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s CMMS software page.

Roy Semple, SelectHub’s VP of Alliances, concludes, “All of the award-winning CMMS solutions listed offer unique capabilities for organizations looking to shore up or transform their maintenance programs. CMMS has been brought into sharper focus as maintenance management has become increasingly complex with new technologies changing the way facilities operate.

However, CMMS is certainly not a "one-size-fits-all" proposition and the need for sober assessment of business goals and maintenance activities is paramount in selecting the right technology to support ongoing competitiveness and growth.”

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection where the ultimate solution is the result of judicious requirements elicitation matched against the vetted capabilities of shortlisted vendor products. This process is supported by analyst research, user reviews and software use case demonstrations. All of these components are consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

About SelectHub

SelectHub’s proprietary software selection platform, research data, delivery methodology and expertise make selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative and bias-free. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to requirements compilation to vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated through thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub optimizes the selection process to enable informed, accurate purchasing decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.