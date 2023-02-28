Exeter Orthodontics Welcoming New Patients Looking for Braces

Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg is welcoming new patients

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is now welcoming new patients seeking orthodontic care in Harrisburg. The team of Dauphin County orthodontists has helped thousands of teens and adults achieve the smiles of their dreams. Teens and adults seeking orthodontic care are encouraged to call the practice to schedule a free consultation.

Exeter Orthodontics offers traditional braces in Harrisburg for only $3,995. This price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

“Braces have an incredibly high success rate for our patients,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Harrisburg. “They not only straighten the teeth but strengthen them as well."

Exeter Orthodontics also offers retainers following the treatment to ensure patients’ smiles stay straight.

Invisalign in Harrisburg is available from Exeter Orthodontics as well. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to straighten teeth. Their comfort and convenience make them extremely popular among adult patients. Like braces, Exeter Orthodontics is offering Invisalign for only $3,995 to new patients.

To request a free consultation and learn more about braces and Invisalign in Harrisburg, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are welcome. Offices are also located in Exton, Allentown, Reading, and Millersville.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Pennsylvania