Oncue Announces January 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Olde World Movers

Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Euless-based Olde World Movers was the Mover Of The Month winner for January, 2023.
We're honored that Olde World Movers has chosen Oncue as its partner in growth and equally honored to award them our Mover of the Month award.”EULESS, TX, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that Olde World Movers of Euless, Texas was its fourth winner of the Oncue Mover Of The Month Award. Olde World Movers was chosen for the honor among the hundreds of Oncue customers for their long-time commitment to quality customer service and achievement of strong sales growth year over year.
The company, founded as Olde World Transport and Storage by Erich Horder and Teresa Mitchell-Horder in 1998, has grown to include a fleet of nine trucks, an in-house sales team of three, an office manager, a dispatcher and 25 movers, making it a major presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
Teresa attributes Olde World's success to their unique approach of treating each customer and their belongings as their own, with the ultimate goal of customer satisfaction and lifelong relationships. “Our slogan is, ‘we deliver what others promise,’” said Teresa. The company has also focused on finding the right partners to achieve growth and satisfaction, and in the early days of operations, turned to Oncue to answer calls and alleviate the sales manager's workload.
By relying on Oncue to answer all calls, Olde World Movers was able to maximize return on investment in advertising, consistently converting missed calls into paying customers. The partnership with Oncue has allowed the company to deliver top-notch customer service, seven days a week, fulfilling their commitment to excellence.
About Olde World Movers
Founded in 1988, Olde World Movers has been a well established top provider of premium moving services to the DFW Metroplex throughout the past three decades. We are licensed, bonded, and insured. We offer affordable rates, free no obligation estimates, and a courteous, professional staff who excel in high-quality relocations within both the commercial and residential sectors. For more information, visit our website at https://www.oldeworldmovers.com
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
