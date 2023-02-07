Third Event in World Council of Optometry and Alcon Global Webinar Series to Explore Dry Eye Management
Registration Now Open for the March 14 Complimentary Online DiscussionST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon have opened registration for “Dry Eye Spotlight 3: Management,” the third in a series of complimentary global dry eye disease education initiative webinars. The March 14 webinar, led by Professor Lyndon Jones and featuring Professors Jennifer Craig and James Wolffsohn, explores the importance of being choiceful and methodical in different approaches available to manage dry eye. In the webinar, the faculty discusses how management strategies may be adjusted based on a further understanding of mitigating factors and measurements collected from patients.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation to give participants exclusive access to distinguished expert faculty members. Register at https://bit.ly/DryEyeManagement.
Professor Jones said, “One surprising fact is that 20 to 25 percent of patients that optometrists see suffer from dry eye. My top tip for any practitioner when they’re thinking about dry eye is don’t be scared by it. Many patients have dry eyes, and management is not that complicated. The use of education is one of the simplest and most impactful interventions. This webinar is an excellent place to start or further your dry eye management journey.”
The “Dry Eye Spotlight 3: Management” webinar will be independently presented in three time zones with live faculty-attendee interaction on Tuesday, March 14:
5 p.m. HKT/SST = Hong Kong/Singapore
6 p.m. CET = Central Europe
6 p.m. PST = Pacific Standard
Participants may choose their session when registering at https://bit.ly/DryEyeManagement.
The first and second webinars in the series, “Dry Eye Spotlight 1: Mitigation” and “Dry Eye Spotlight 2: Measurement” are now available on demand at dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info. The website also features tools and resources that eye care professionals can use right away based on the three main pillars of mitigation, measurement, and management. The”Dry Eye Spotlight 3: Management” webinar on March 14 will also be available on demand following the event. Registration for the fourth webinar in the Dry Eye Spotlight series, “Dry Eye Wheel Tool” (May 9), will open in the coming months.
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease can be a chronic, painful condition. About 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide, with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. The education initiative brings together world-renowned experts to share the latest dry eye disease data and science with the entire optometric community.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Dan Smith
McDougall Communications
+1 5854342154
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn