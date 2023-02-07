Jobandtalent Increases Revenue over 90% YoY in 2022 and Reinforces Focus on Sustainable Growth for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobandtalent, the world-leading marketplace for essential workers, achieved a year of strong growth in 2022. Showing adaptability in the midst of a volatile macroeconomic environment, the company continued to strengthen its profitability trajectory while growing over 90% YoY in terms of revenue, generating €1.9 billion in 2022. Only one year after launch, the US has already become the organization’s third largest market in terms of revenue after the UK and Spain, with over 350 clients and operations in more than 20 states, and growing the revenue above $300m in the region.
In 2022, Jobandtalent further focused on strengthening its financial position and reinforcing its conscious efforts on unit economics and costs. In the last 3 years, the company invested more than €450 million in its product, geographic expansion and acquisitions. Following some adjustments made in Q2 on the expansion plans ambitions and investments, Jobandtalent closed the year showing more than €24m of Operating Ebitda in the second half of the year, and predicting a three digits growth of its profitability for 2023.
Helping clients and workers in challenging times
With a scarcity of essential workers globally, 2022 saw companies struggling to fulfill their demands while simultaneously needing to cut down on costs. Jobandtalent managed to show a position fulfillment of 95% whilst improving satisfaction levels with its clients (Net Promoter Score of c. 60). Last year, the company demonstrated growth in all aspects of its business, as it connected more than 340,000 workers with hiring companies through its platform. Over 2,500 clients (active in various sectors including warehousing, food manufacturing, transportation, delivery, and administration) currently work with Jobandtalent across eleven markets, tapping into the potential of temporary work to help scale their businesses.
Building outstanding technological solutions
By expanding its operations globally and gaining scale, the company has gathered precious insights into workers’ and clients’ needs - which have been harnessed to drive a constant improvement of its product. In 2022, Jobandtalent invested heavily in innovation, increasing its product team by 200%. New features are being added to the platform to help companies better manage their workforce with improved onboarding of workers, planning, shift management, and clocking. There are also new product features launched and in the pipeline for workers, including a revamped job search, company ratings, improved job cards with videos, clocking, daily payments, and more - which will help workers to manage their work life in a simpler and better way.
The company also opened two tech hubs in Alicante and Poznań, looking to build up a diverse global tech team to enhance its service for workers and clients. Most recently, Jobandtalent welcomed Yaron Zeidman as Chief Technology Officer, whose role will focus on spearheading efforts in building a cutting-edge and industry-leading technology platform.
Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and CEO of Jobandtalent: “The unique proposition and strength of our business model have led to a strong revenue in 2022, growing faster than our peers. We rapidly adjusted to the changed market conditions last year by reducing new hires, expansion investments, and cutting unnecessary costs. The entire team made a huge effort to optimize efficiency, which was necessary in a company that has grown so much - from €350m revenue in 2020 to €1.9 billion in 2022. This effort really paid off as we’re extremely well positioned to face the opportunities and challenges of the year ahead.”
Felipe Navío, Co-Founder and CEO of Jobandtalent: “Innovation is at the core of Jobandtalent’s business. Last year, we made great investments to constantly enhance our product and the service we provide to our workers and clients, further pushing the boundaries of our industry. Some improvements in the pipeline for 2023 include better onboarding, planning, shift management and clocking for our clients. On the workers’ side, the focus is on job search, companies’ ratings, improved job cards, onboarding, clocking, and instant salaries - which will further push satisfaction levels (currently with a c. 60 Net Promoter Score). In the year to come, innovation will keep on strongly fueling our growth as we continue to expand the team, listen to our workers and clients, and improve and iterate on our tech solutions.”
Chloé Gamache
Chloé Gamache
