Coyote Hole Ciderworks Rebranding as Coyote Hole Craft Beverages
Coyote Hole is expanding their craft beverage offerings and distribution foot print in 2023MINERAL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coyote Hole Ciderworks announced that they will be rebranding their identity away from Coyote Hole Ciderworks to Coyote Hole Craft Beverages. The change comes from an expansion of their core offerings which started out as only hard cider and now is to include wine and craft beer. Coyote Hole applied for their federal and state licenses to manufacture beer in December of 2022 and can manufacture wine under their current winery license.
“Coyote Hole took the hardships of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and adjust the business plan to be more distribution and package heavy which has grown the business substantially since early 2020. Now distributing ciders in seven states with more on the way and new production facility that has quadrupled production capacity, Coyote Hole is taking the next step by diversifying its portfolio” said Chris Denkers, Managing Member and CEO of Coyote Hole. “We are positioning Coyote Hole for major growth in 2023 for our cider offerings up and down the east coast and will utilize our distribution footprint to include craft beer offerings.”
Coyote Hole is looking to start producing craft beer by the spring in 2023 and will have several beers types including a Mexican lager, IPA, NEIPA, blonde ale and more. Coyote Hole is also expected to launch a new line of ciders in March of 2023 that will have an emphasis on reduced prices to customers and more availability across the eastern United States.
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages is a farm winery and brewery crafting premium hard ciders, sangrias, wines and craft beer from locally sourced Virginia agriculture. Located in the heart of the Lake Anna region in Mineral, Coyote Hole hosts events year round and has its production building, tasting room and craft kitchen located onsite. To learn more about Coyote Hole Craft Beverages, visit Coyotehole.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.
Source: Coyote Hole Craft Beverages
Christopher Denkers
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages
+1 540-872-6348
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok