EGR USA Expands Distribution of EGR RollTrac™ Bed Covers and Precision Engineered Accessories in North America
The new distributors are Atech Motorsports, Dix Performance North, Frank Supply Company, New Level Motorsports, and Premier Performance Products Distribution.
We are excited to expand our distribution of the EGR RollTrac and our premium truck accessories so quickly in 2023.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA is pleased to announce six new distributors in North America. The newly signed distributors include Atech Motorsports, Dix Performance North, Frank Supply Company, New Level Motorsports, Competition Specialties and Premier Performance Products Distribution. All six distributors are now authorized to sell EGR RollTrac™ electric and manual retractable bed covers designed for most late-model domestic pickups and EGR’s full product line of precision engineered truck accessories. ATECH and Premier will distribute the RollTrac nationally, Dix Performance will distribute in Canada, New Level Motorsports in southern California, Competition Specialties will be focused on the west coast and Frank Supply distributes mostly in the South including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and southern New Mexico.
— Pat Johnson, EGR North America National Sales Manager
The electric EGR RollTrac, introduced in 2021, has been growing in popularity since it was first introduced for the Jeep Gladiator. Currently, the EGR RollTrac is available for short bed (5-1/2’) 2015-2023 Ford F-150 trucks, 2019-2023 Ram 1500, and 2019-2023 Chevrolet/GMC 1500 trucks. All five distributors are authorized to sell EGR’s Premium and Baseline fender flares, SuperGuard hood guards, Slimline window visors, body side moldings, sport bars and other accessories.
EGR North American Aftermarket National Sales Manager, Pat Johnson says, “We are excited to expand our distribution of the EGR RollTrac and our premium truck accessories so quickly in 2023. SEMA was a great opportunity to connect with key accounts and show off all of the features of our electric and manual bed covers that make them unique in the industry. We have the best security and water management system available, the ability to add sport bars and other accessories, and the sleek look and strength of our covers are second to none. We look forward to working with each WD to make sure they have everything they need to be successful with this new product line.”
For more information about the EGR RollTrac bed cover or the full line of truck accessories available through EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about the award-winning EGR RollTrac bed cover including its unique patented water management system and best-in-class strength and security features, view this video. To find an EGR USA Dealer, WD or online retailer, visit here.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973 and now celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
Leslie Allen
Martin & Company
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
EGR USA 50th Anniversary Video