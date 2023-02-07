$100,000 POWERBALL POWER PLAY WINNER IN HENDERSON!

Back

HENDERSON – Congrats to a Powerball player in Henderson (Chester County), who won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, Feb. 6. Meanwhile, the jackpot of $754.6 million was won in Washington state.

The lucky Henderson player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And because the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Oden’s Liquor, 383 N. Church Ave. in Henderson.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

