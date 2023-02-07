Submit Release
Rob's Import Repair moves to a new location in Appleton, Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob's Import Repair, a leading provider of European and import vehicle services, has announced its move to a new location in Appleton, Wisconsin. The shop has relocated from its former location in Kaukauna, Wisconsin to better serve its growing customer base.

Rob's Import Repair has established itself as a trusted and reliable source for import vehicle maintenance and repair services. The new location at 310 Allegiance Ct, Appleton, WI 54913, is easily accessible and offers a spacious and modern facility that will enable the company to better serve its customers.

"We're excited to move to our new location in Appleton," said Rob, owner of Rob's Import Repair. "Our goal has always been to provide the best possible service to our customers, and this new location will allow us to do just that. We're determined to be better than everyone else in the market, and our new facility is a testament to that commitment."

Rob's Import Repair has a long-standing reputation for delivering quality workmanship and excellent customer service. With a team of experienced technicians and the latest diagnostic tools, Rob's Import Repair is well equipped to handle all your import vehicle needs. From routine maintenance to complex repairs, the company has the expertise and resources to keep your vehicle in top condition.

The new location will also offer additional services, a comfortable waiting area, and convenient appointment scheduling. Customers can visit the company's website, https://robsimportrepair.com/, to learn more about the services offered and to book an appointment.

"We're looking forward to serving our customers in our new location," said Rob. "We're confident that our new facility, combined with our commitment to customer satisfaction, will make us the best choice for import vehicle services in the Appleton area."

Rob's Import Repair
310 Allegiance Ct, Appleton, WI 54913
(555) 555-5555

