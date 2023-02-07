Submit Release
Visit of Dato Dr Isham Jaafar, Minister of Health, Brunei Darussalam, under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 8 to 10 February 2023

Dato Dr Isham Jaafar, Minister of Health, Brunei Darussalam, is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 8 to 10 February 2023, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

 

Dato Isham will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung. Dato Isham will also attend briefings from agencies on Singapore’s public health policies and visit the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

 

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 FEBRUARY 2023

