Kate’s Real Food Introduces 24-Pack Mini Snack Bars
Helping Families Fuel Up On the Go with Organic, Naturally Sweetened Mini Snack Bars
We are thrilled to offer our loyal fans and future customers an alternative way to enjoy an on-the-go, better-for-you snack that is perfect for the whole family.”JACKSON HOLE, WY, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers continue to gravitate toward the portability and more healthful nature of granola bars, Kate’s Real Food has launched 24-pack mini snack bars making it easier than ever to refuel on the go.
Powered by real oats and honey, Kate’s Real Food mini snack bars are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, and Non-GMO. Packing the same delicious taste as Kate’s full-sized bars into smaller, bite-sized snacks, the new minis are ideal for lunch boxes, after school snacks, and as an energizing treat between workouts or other adventures.
The mini snack bars are an upgrade for the emerging brand and feature the same soft and chewy texture with 3-4 grams of protein and less than 150 calories per serving. The 24-packs offer an assortment of customer favorite flavors, including Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Lemon Coconut. The new 24-pack mini bars are available nationwide, exclusively at KatesRealFood.com. Adventure seekers and health-conscious fans can buy one, get one half off through January 14, 2023.
"In 2022, we launched our popular Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond bar on Delta Air Line flights in mini size. Our customers continuously asked when and where they could purchase these mini bars at home," said Michelle McAndrews, Director of Marketing & eCommerce at Kate’s Real Food. "As a woman-founded, emerging brand, we understand the importance of customer centricity and it was imperative that we met our customer's expectations. We are beyond thrilled to offer our loyal and future fans an alternative way to enjoy an on-the-go, better-for-you snack that is perfect for the whole family."
Kate’s Real Food is available in over 7,000 retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, REI, Albertson’s, Harris Teeter, Hannaford, Giant Food Stores, Sheetz, HEB, Publix, and King Soopers and on all Delta Air Line domestic flights.
To purchase Kate’s Real Food snacks, visit the online store HERE or find at a store near you. To follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.
