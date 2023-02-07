BeCurious Studio launches a new initiative to help Black Entrepreneurs of Montreal

Promotional Image for the BHM BHM Promo Image BHM Promo Image 3

In collaboration with Noire Mouliom Photography, we're proud to support Black entrepreneurs in Montreal and want to give back to the community.

In collaboration with Noire Mouliom Photography, we're proud to support Black entrepreneurs in Montreal and want to give back to the community.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC-based award-winning creative agency, BeCurious Studio, has joined forces with Noire Mouliom, a thriving photographer from Montreal, to support Black entrepreneurship and the creative community of Montreal. This initiative aims to grow the community by promoting participation and involvement. One lucky participant will receive a custom-made website and professional photoshoot worth $20,000+ dollars. Although this amount may not seem like much, it could mean a thriving future and unlock new opportunities for a starting entrepreneur.

According to Tamara, VP of Business at BeCurious Studio, "We recognize the impact that a great website and photography can have on a business, and that's why we want to provide the tools needed for one lucky winner to succeed and reach their full potential."

In these turbulent economic times, with many companies downsizing and startups being wary of spending, the community needs to work together to get through the hardship. This initiative is just one of the many that the BeCurious Studio team plans to launch in the coming years. As a company that focuses on social impact and collaborations with like-minded startups and businesses, they often initiate their own campaigns, such as this one, so they don't need to rely solely on new clients to do impactful work.

The partnership with Noire Mouliom Photography made perfect sense, as she is renowned in the Montreal community for her portrait photography and creativity. The two studios had previously collaborated and came together once again under their self-initiated campaign, "United we march with purpose," to showcase their creativity and business skills to help fellow entrepreneurs succeed.

For more information about the campaign, visit: https://www.becurious.co/bhm.