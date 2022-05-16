How This NYC Based Creative Agency Helps Startups Grow Through The Process of Learning The Truth About Themselves

Stanley working

Stanley Vaganov has figured out how to leverage his experience, working in the design and tech industries, to help startups succeed and understand themselves.

We must unlock the ultimate truth about our client’s product, service and the team themselves.” — Stanley Vaganov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanley Vaganov’s New York city-based creative agency, BeCurious Studio, started with just him and the vision in early 2019. But Stanley has steadily grown the business by going beyond what he sees as his industry's limited vision. To truly serve clients, he says, creatives and design studios must give startup founders what they need rather what they expect, if they want to see them succeed. “We must unlock the ultimate truth about our client’s product, service and the team themselves.” -says Stanley.

It's an approach that has helped propel BeCurious Studio from a solo venture to an award-winning, boutique sized agency - and a client roster that includes global names such as United Nation, Marina B, McGill University, and many other successful startups such as Metechi and MyVictory Fitness.

Startup founders face a lot of risks through their journey to success. BeCurious Studio remedies this by offering a process that lowers those risks through a gamified workshop and early testings. Based on the foundation of design sprint that originated at Google Ventures and has helped huge brands like AirBnB, Lego, Uber, Slack and others grow tremendously. Stanley and his team at BeCurious Studio, improved this process by making it a super engaging way of finding the ultimate truth about their clients and the goals.

The idea is to shake the foundation upon which the business is built and figure out what is factual and what is fictional. By challenging client’s ideas, by testing their assumptions we get to the ultimate truths about the company, their product and service. That helps their teams march forward confidently and make their investments of time and budgets with less risk. Having the knowledge of how you, as a brand and your product or service, will be received in the market helps startup founders tremendously. The journey becomes less of a gamble and more of a strategic investment with high potential of success.

Our client’s always tell us “We don’t know, what we don’t know” - says Stanley, so it is our job to help business owners and startup founders alleviate some of those fears and introduce them to a new way of thinking and viewing the world. Through a creative lens. We as creatives, must share our wisdom and insights to usher in a new way of building businesses and success stories.

BeCurious Studio’s team members are constantly working on challenging concept and innovative solutions. While the work with the clients steadily continues, the team is eager to think bigger. Can our methods help solve bigger social issues? Can we, collectively shift some of the global views and practices to better the humanity.

BeCurious Reel 2022