Inspira Holding, nominated for Best Product Development and Best Technology at GNEX 2023 Awards
The company will be attending the Vacation Industry Networking Conference that GNEX is hosting in San Diego in March, where the winners will be announced
Inspira Holding has been nominated for Best Product Development and Best Technology at the GNEX 2023 Awards”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier, Inspira Holding has been nominated for Best Product Development and Best Technology at the GNEX 2023 Awards, which will be held at the Vacation Industry Networking Conference that GNEX is hosting in San Diego in March.
The company has been shortlisted for Best Product Development thanks to its robust travel booking platform, which was revamped in 2022 to include cruises, flights, and car rentals, as well as vacation rentals. These new features are available alongside more than 1.2 million accommodation options worldwide, allowing more than 80,000,000 end users to plan their entire trip using one single platform.
Likewise, the nomination for Best Technology acknowledges Inspira for its state-of-the-art technology. Also known for its value pricing and customer service, the company supplies its partners with robust, user-friendly booking engines to access hotels, resorts, cruises, car rentals, and other travel products. With this platform, users can also run marketing campaigns, learn about the behavior of their members, employees, or customers, and more.
Inspira Holding will be attending the GNEX Conference from March 5-7, where the winners will be announced.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About the GNEX Vacation Industry Awards
Formerly known as Perspective Magazine Awards, the GNEX Vacation Industry Awards continue a 13-year tradition of honoring leaders in the industry at the #1 networking event of the year, the GNEX Vacation Industry Networking Conference.
