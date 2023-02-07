Inspira Holding, nominated for Best Product Development and Best Technology at GNEX 2023 Awards Inspira Holding Best Product Development Inspira Holding Best Technology

The company will be attending the Vacation Industry Networking Conference that GNEX is hosting in San Diego in March, where the winners will be announced

