PowerDMARC signs with Cyberani Solutions to expand operations in Saudi Arabia
PowerDMARC signs MOU for strategic partnership with Cyberani Solutions at Leap 2023, Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi ArabiaRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC is pleased to announce the MOU Signing for a strategic partnership with Cyberani solutions which is a joint venture between Aramco and Raytheon Technologies at Leap 23 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The signing-off ceremony took place at the Leap 2023 event being held at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia on 7th February 2023.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a US-based email authentication SaaS platform that provides a complete collection of protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT on a single scalable interface, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is a multi-tenant MSP/MSSP-ready platform. PowerDMARC is SOC2 Type 2, ISO27001:2013 certified and listed on UK Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 13 digital marketplace.
PowerDMARC is trusted by thousands of Organizations and governments including fortune 100, with more than 400+ partners worldwide and 1000+ customers worldwide.
