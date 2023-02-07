Submit Release
PowerDMARC signs with Cyberani Solutions to expand operations in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC is pleased to announce the MOU Signing for a strategic partnership with Cyberani solutions which is a joint venture between Aramco and Raytheon Technologies at Leap 23 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The signing-off ceremony took place at the Leap 2023 event being held at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia on 7th February 2023.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a US-based email authentication SaaS platform that provides a complete collection of protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT on a single scalable interface, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is a multi-tenant MSP/MSSP-ready platform. PowerDMARC is SOC2 Type 2, ISO27001:2013 certified and listed on UK Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud 13 digital marketplace.

PowerDMARC is trusted by thousands of Organizations and governments including fortune 100, with more than 400+ partners worldwide and 1000+ customers worldwide.
https://powerdmarc.com

What is DMARC?

