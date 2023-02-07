MarketsandMarkets partners with Industry Leaders to launch 7th Infection Control Sterilization & Decontamination Event
MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce it’s 7th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination Conference scheduled as 23-24 March 2023 in London, UKLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets Conference in partnership with all the renowned Sponsors - GERMITEC, PENTAX MEDICAL, TRISTEL, ALPHASONICS, ANSANA, PFE MEDICAL, WASSENBURG, IHSS, NuGREEN, SURGICALHOLDINGS, is proud to announce its 7th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination in Healthcare Conference ‘23.
Witness participation in over
130+ attendees | 30+ Industry Experts | Networking sessions of 10+ Hours | 20+ Exhibition Booths
After the pandemic, London welcomed the 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Infection Control, Sterilization and Decontamination Conference in March '22, which brought together over 45+ scientists, researchers, and industry leaders to share their valuable insights on the accelerated development and growth of the healthcare domain with 130+ fervently interested peers.
We are pleased to announce that MARKETSANDMARKETS will return to London as hosts of the 7th ANNUAL INFECTION CONTROL, STERILIZATION & DECONTAMINATION CONFERENCE at ILEC Conference Centre & Ibis London Earls Court, London on the 23rd -24th March 2023. We are committed to facilitating enriching events and conferences, aimed at promoting intra & cross-speciality networking to subsequently grow the possibilities of the global healthcare ecosystem.
Certainly, one of the best ways to increase visibility is to sponsor a conference. That makes sense: significant corporations attend conferences and exhibitions to embrace innovation, promote organizational operations, connect with other specialists in the field, or gain some other advantage from the experience. Still unsure about it? Why not give it a chance and go through the benefits of sponsoring the conference with more details on the various sponsorship levels and what they entail? Take it from MarketsandMarkets that sponsoring a conference is a wise business move! The advantages of sponsoring a MarketsandMarkets event have been witnessed to do so by our former sponsors.
Enquire Now: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/7th-annual-infection-control-sterilization-and-decontamination-conference/enquiry
Accomplish a range of business objectives by sponsoring an event, including raising brand awareness, generating leads, and enhancing the business's reputation. Connecting with the target audience through conference sponsorship options will help in better understanding their interests, goals, and preferences. Making long-term planning decisions, developing marketing messaging, and improving overall goods and services can all benefit from this priceless knowledge. With this here are the key benefits that we offer:
• Recognition as Platinum/Gold/Silver Sponsor on all event promotional materials.
• Conference Exhibitor, Conference Speaking (15 to 30 Minutes) and Exclusive One to One Meetings
• 30/15 minute presentation in the main conference program on day - 1
• 10 x 6 feet exhibition space with a table, 2 chairs and a power outlet.
• 10/6 one-to-one meetings with your own choice of delegates.
• 6 full-access delegate passes to attend both days of the conference.
• 6 passes to the networking drinks reception at the end of day one.
• Full-page advertisement in the conference brochure.
These benefits range by the packages chosen. We also provide tailor-made sponsor packages according to your requirements.
So, why delay?
Become a Sponsor: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/7th-annual-infection-control-sterilization-and-decontamination-conference/become-sponsor
About MarketsandMarkets Conferences
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering the exchange of ideas and the latest research through cutting-edge conference programs, interactive panels, and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them with industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead of the competition curve.”
Want to know more about the event, drop us an email at events@marketsandmarkets.com with your questions.
Make sure to mark those days on your calendars! We await welcoming you back into our network as you all collaborate to expand the boundaries of medicine and therapy!
