Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Anderson/Mavrommatis)
(350) General Services Department (Simon/Mavrommatis)
(647) Development Disabilities Planning Council (Klundt/Densmore)
(680) Office of Family Representation and Advocacy (Chenier/Sciacca)
(337) State Investment Council (Torres/Vigil)
(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(521) Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Dept. (Sanchez/Chavez)
(550) State Engineer (Sanchez/Chavez)
(667) Department of Environment (Sanchez/Chavez)
(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)
(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
(670) Veterans’ Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-436
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
PRESENTATION:
New Mexico Environment Department – James C. Kenney, Cabinet Secretary
SB 58/a INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)
SB 164 FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN)
SB 165 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (HAMBLEN)
SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)
SB 182 RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-487
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)
SB 177 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (HICKEY)
SB 231 HIGHER ED PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE PROGRAMS (HAMBLEN)
SB 234 NO SODA SALES ON SCHOOL GROUNDS (SCHMEDES)
SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)
SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)
SB 258 SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
ELLISON, JR, JAMES FREDERICK appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
AGUILERA, GABRIEL appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
O’CONNNELL, PATRICK JOSEPH appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321
SB 38 TAX CODE CHANGES (SHARER)
SB 204 EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS (MUÑOZ)
SB 50 RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT (WIRTH)
SB 52 CHILD INCOME TAX CREDIT INCREASE (TALLMAN/HERNDON)
SB 54 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT (BURT)
SB 55 STATE TRANSIT FUND (CAMPOS)
SB 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)
SB 62 OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INNOVATION (PADILLA)
SB 66 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)
SB 68 ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS (HEMPHILL
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-426
###