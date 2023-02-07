Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(333) Taxation and Revenue Department     (Anderson/Mavrommatis)
(350) General Services Department     (Simon/Mavrommatis)
(647) Development Disabilities Planning Council     (Klundt/Densmore)
(680) Office of Family Representation and Advocacy     (Chenier/Sciacca)
(337) State Investment Council     (Torres/Vigil)
(770) Corrections Department     (Rabin/Jimenez

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(521) Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Dept.     (Sanchez/Chavez)
(550) State Engineer     (Sanchez/Chavez)
(667) Department of Environment     (Sanchez/Chavez)
(609) Indian Affairs Department     (Chenier/Macias)
(631) Workforce Solutions Department     (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department     (Klundt/Sciacca)
(670) Veterans’ Services Department     (Klundt/Sciacca)


For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-436

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
PRESENTATION:
          New Mexico Environment Department – James C. Kenney, Cabinet Secretary

SB 58/a     INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS     (WIRTH)
SB 164     FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES     (TALLMAN)
SB 165     LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT     (HAMBLEN)
SB 169     CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND     (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)
SB 182     RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION     (STEINBORN/DIAMOND

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-487

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 227     UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES     (LOPEZ)
SB 177     CNM VENTURE STUDIO     (HICKEY)
SB 231     HIGHER ED PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE PROGRAMS     (HAMBLEN)
SB 234     NO SODA SALES ON SCHOOL GROUNDS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 236     UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT     (SOULES)
SB 237     UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM     (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 214     RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND     (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)
SB 258     SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES     (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321
ELLISON, JR, JAMES FREDERICK     appointment     Public Regulation Commission     (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

AGUILERA, GABRIEL     appointment     Public Regulation Commission     (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

O’CONNNELL, PATRICK JOSEPH     appointment     Public Regulation Commission     (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321
SB 38     TAX CODE CHANGES     (SHARER)
SB 204     EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS     (MUÑOZ)
SB 50     RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT     (WIRTH)
SB 52     CHILD INCOME TAX CREDIT INCREASE     (TALLMAN/HERNDON)
SB 54     ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT     (BURT)
SB 55     STATE TRANSIT FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 56     DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP     (SOULES)
SB 62     OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INNOVATION     (PADILLA)
SB 66     GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES     (WOODS)
SB 68     ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS     (HEMPHILL

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-426

###

