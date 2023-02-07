Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Anderson/Mavrommatis)

(350) General Services Department (Simon/Mavrommatis)

(647) Development Disabilities Planning Council (Klundt/Densmore)

(680) Office of Family Representation and Advocacy (Chenier/Sciacca)

(337) State Investment Council (Torres/Vigil)

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(521) Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Dept. (Sanchez/Chavez)

(550) State Engineer (Sanchez/Chavez)

(667) Department of Environment (Sanchez/Chavez)

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Care Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(670) Veterans’ Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)



For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-436

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

PRESENTATION:

New Mexico Environment Department – James C. Kenney, Cabinet Secretary

SB 58/a INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

SB 164 FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN)

SB 165 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)

SB 182 RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-487

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)

SB 177 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (HICKEY)

SB 231 HIGHER ED PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE PROGRAMS (HAMBLEN)

SB 234 NO SODA SALES ON SCHOOL GROUNDS (SCHMEDES)

SB 236 UNIVERSITY FACULTY RESEARCH GRANT ACT (SOULES)

SB 237 UNIVERSITY ANALYSIS AND RESEARCH GRANT PGM (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)

SB 258 SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

ELLISON, JR, JAMES FREDERICK appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

AGUILERA, GABRIEL appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

O’CONNNELL, PATRICK JOSEPH appointment Public Regulation Commission (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair



Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321

SB 38 TAX CODE CHANGES (SHARER)

SB 204 EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS (MUÑOZ)

SB 50 RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT (WIRTH)

SB 52 CHILD INCOME TAX CREDIT INCREASE (TALLMAN/HERNDON)

SB 54 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT (BURT)

SB 55 STATE TRANSIT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)

SB 62 OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INNOVATION (PADILLA)

SB 66 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)

SB 68 ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS (HEMPHILL

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 401 128 9295

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-426

###