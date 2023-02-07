Sustainable Lab Discussed Issues and Solutions Facing the Sustainability Transition with The Japan Times

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese ESG fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, hereby announces that Yuki Kishi, CFO of Sustainable Lab, discussed a range of topics including diversity, its initiatives and issues facing the sustainability transition today with Ross Rowbury from The Japan Times.

The Japan Times Sustainable Roundtable hosted by Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, is a series of talk events invite business leaders to be guest speakers. Sustainable Lab was the guest at the 27th roundtable.

[Article] Sustainable Lab harnesses the power of data science

https://sustainable.japantimes.com/roundtable/27

Renji Hirase, CEO and founder of Sustainable Lab, also talked about the “kindness” criteria for ESG evaluation of companies and the plan to create an infrastructure for ESG analysis in J-Stories, a Tokyo-based news platform reporting on ambitious innovations and solutions offered from professionals in Japan.

[Interview] Diagnosing a company’s ‘kindness’ with AI

https://jstories.media/article/diagnosing-a-companys-kindness-with-ai

▶︎Solution

The non-financial databank TERRAST β visualizes a company's environmental and social contribution using AI and big data. Over 400 non-financial data items per company are collected and analyzed by AI. Based on the analysis, TERRAST β visualizes the overall sustainability score with individual themes such as climate change, environmental management, diversity, and workers' rights. The system also enables users to view the raw data that make up the score, and to perform company comparison analysis in the same industry over time. Since the launch in December 2021, major Japanese financial institutions, Fortune 500 corporates and domestic and oversea consulting firms have already adopted the system (the English version is also available). TERRAST β will evolve into a one-stop platform that enables information gathering and analysis to illuminate "good companies" on a cross-border basis.

https://www.terrast.biz/en

▶︎About Sustainable Lab inc.

Sustainable Lab with a mission “creating a sustainable world by the power of data science”, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and ESG/SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Green Transformation (GX).