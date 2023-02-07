Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,586 in the last 365 days.

Starcircle appoints Paddy O’Connell as VP of Business Development

Paddy O’Connell has been appointed as VP of Business Development at Starcircle

Paddy O’Connell has been appointed as VP of Business Development at Starcircle

Former Berkley Group helmsman, Paddy O’Connell, appointed in senior business development role to strengthen leadership team at Starcircle

CORK, IRELAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starcircle, the Irish talent sourcing engine, today announced the appointment of Paddy O’Connell as part of their ambitious growth strategy. The appointment of O’Connell on 1st February coincides with the development and implementation of Starcircle’s key expansion plans. The roadmap for this involves a renewed focus and consolidation of the Irish market while continuing to build the company’s expansive US-based clientele.

From their base in Cork, Starcircle harnesses its extensive expertise and unrivalled proprietary technology to help companies solve critical talent challenges by broadening the field of vision towards long-term solutions. O’Connell will work closely with CEO James Galvin and the senior leadership team to develop a greater footprint across specific markets, with immediate emphasis on the Life Sciences sector in Ireland as it strives towards digital transformation.

O’Connell has amassed over 20 years experience in the recruitment and talent management industry supporting clients across the globe. He spent the majority of his time at the helm of the Berkley Group, where, under his leadership as Managing Director, it grew to be one of Ireland’s most successful recruitment firms. O’Connell now sits on the board as a non-executive director.

O’Connell has consistently demonstrated domain expertise in the provision of tech candidates to a varied international client base, including those in the Financial Services sector, Telecommunications, and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. As part of his long list of achievements, O’Connell secured and advanced accounts with high-profile clients, markedly BT Ireland, PepsiCo, and TransUnion.

Commenting on his new role, O’Connell said, “I’ve tracked Starcircle’s phenomenal success over the past few years. I believe the way they support organisations to engage with diverse and passive talent pools through a pioneering data and technology-driven solution to be at the forefront of the Talent Solutions market. They’ve already got an impressive client list but still have a real ambition to bring their offerings to new customers and additional markets– that’s the kind of relational, purposeful, driven business I want to be a part of!”

“We’re delighted to welcome Paddy to the leadership team,” said James Galvin, Starcircle CEO. “Paddy will be integral to our forward momentum as a business. With his wealth of experience, I’m confident he’ll bring a lot to the table. His talent, tech acumen and innovative vision for aligning solutions to complex client needs are integral to us upholding and improving the excellent service we offer. We’re glad he’s joined us on the next leg of our journey.”

—ends—

About Starcircle
Starcircle is the talent-sourcing engine that helps companies to solve critical talent challenges by broadening the field of vision and overcoming traditional recruitment limitations to find and engage pipelines of diverse talent that would otherwise remain undiscovered.

Alan Duncan
Agile Comms
+44 7715656295
email us here

You just read:

Starcircle appoints Paddy O’Connell as VP of Business Development

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.