Starcircle appoints Paddy O’Connell as VP of Business Development
Former Berkley Group helmsman, Paddy O’Connell, appointed in senior business development role to strengthen leadership team at StarcircleCORK, IRELAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starcircle, the Irish talent sourcing engine, today announced the appointment of Paddy O’Connell as part of their ambitious growth strategy. The appointment of O’Connell on 1st February coincides with the development and implementation of Starcircle’s key expansion plans. The roadmap for this involves a renewed focus and consolidation of the Irish market while continuing to build the company’s expansive US-based clientele.
From their base in Cork, Starcircle harnesses its extensive expertise and unrivalled proprietary technology to help companies solve critical talent challenges by broadening the field of vision towards long-term solutions. O’Connell will work closely with CEO James Galvin and the senior leadership team to develop a greater footprint across specific markets, with immediate emphasis on the Life Sciences sector in Ireland as it strives towards digital transformation.
O’Connell has amassed over 20 years experience in the recruitment and talent management industry supporting clients across the globe. He spent the majority of his time at the helm of the Berkley Group, where, under his leadership as Managing Director, it grew to be one of Ireland’s most successful recruitment firms. O’Connell now sits on the board as a non-executive director.
O’Connell has consistently demonstrated domain expertise in the provision of tech candidates to a varied international client base, including those in the Financial Services sector, Telecommunications, and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. As part of his long list of achievements, O’Connell secured and advanced accounts with high-profile clients, markedly BT Ireland, PepsiCo, and TransUnion.
Commenting on his new role, O’Connell said, “I’ve tracked Starcircle’s phenomenal success over the past few years. I believe the way they support organisations to engage with diverse and passive talent pools through a pioneering data and technology-driven solution to be at the forefront of the Talent Solutions market. They’ve already got an impressive client list but still have a real ambition to bring their offerings to new customers and additional markets– that’s the kind of relational, purposeful, driven business I want to be a part of!”
“We’re delighted to welcome Paddy to the leadership team,” said James Galvin, Starcircle CEO. “Paddy will be integral to our forward momentum as a business. With his wealth of experience, I’m confident he’ll bring a lot to the table. His talent, tech acumen and innovative vision for aligning solutions to complex client needs are integral to us upholding and improving the excellent service we offer. We’re glad he’s joined us on the next leg of our journey.”
About Starcircle
Starcircle is the talent-sourcing engine that helps companies to solve critical talent challenges by broadening the field of vision and overcoming traditional recruitment limitations to find and engage pipelines of diverse talent that would otherwise remain undiscovered.
