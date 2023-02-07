Sandhill Consulting Group Expands Its Team

Sandhill Consulting Group is glad to add Richard Longabaugh to its team.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s business world, executive searches are critical for success. Finding, selecting, and evaluating the right Directors or C-Suite executives requires professionals with enough experience.

The success-driven and industry-leading Sandhill Consulting Group has announced the expansion of its team of skilled professionals. ”We are thrilled that Richard Longabaugh brings his 15 years of valuable hands-on experience and executive search expertise to Sandhill,” says Elisa Hill, Sandhill’s President.

It is a perfect fit. The respected Sandhill reputation is built on the vital business focus of helping to effectively manage and grow middle market businesses, build excellence, and peak performance within their teams and organizational structure, fix underlying issues and prepare businesses for long-term success.

Sandhill's strengths are also its specialties.

 Talent Strategy, helping companies build excellence and peak performance within their teams and organizational structure.

 Marketing and Sales, working alongside owners, operators, and investors to deliver both topline sales and net profit.

 Operations and Supply Chains, adjusting for swings in demand and supply and having key performance measures.

 Technology and Digital Transformation to effectively build and execute platforms that streamline processes.

“It’s an important fact of business success that, as a company seeks to out-perform its competitors, talent is a key differentiator,” Hill notes. “Rich’s background and expertise with delivering focused and success-driven executive search services is a dynamic addition to the Sandhill team.”

As an Executive Coach, Longabaugh not only knows how to help a dysfunctional team or executives regain footing, en route to becoming an organizational asset, but he adds tremendous experience to Sandhill’s strength of helping emerging executives develop the skills to understand and reach their potential.

“Rich is already excelling,” Hill adds, “and transforming companies in consumer, institutional, manufacturing, publishing, and other service markets, to achieve success.”

For more information, please visit https://sandhillconsultinggroup.com/people-organization and www.sandhillconsultinggroup.com/blog

