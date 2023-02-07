Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,606 in the last 365 days.

EisnerAmper Names Professional Athlete as Brand Ambassador

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms globally, announces that it has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with LPGA golf star Paula Creamer to become a brand ambassador. As part of this agreement, EisnerAmper’s logo will be featured on Paula’s golf shirts during all her golf-related appearances, starting in 2023.

Paula holds 12 LPGA titles, including the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open. She was also a member of seven Solheim Cup teams, with her U.S. team winning five Cup titles. Notably, due to her passion for all things pink, she’s fondly referred to on tour as the "Pink Panther."

“I’m very excited to be partnering with EisnerAmper and to become one of their brand ambassadors,” said Paula. “I was really impressed when I heard about EisnerAmper’s commitment to supporting women leaders.”

“In choosing Paula, we focused on aligning with an athlete who demonstrates the importance of hard work and discipline and who is known throughout the world,” said Jay Weinstein, Growth Vice Chair of Eisner Advisory Group LLC. “Paula truly is a world-class athlete who has achieved great success due to a tireless dedication to her craft.”  

You just read:

EisnerAmper Names Professional Athlete as Brand Ambassador

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.